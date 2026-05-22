Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Debuts In India; Deliveries Start In July 2026
- ZR-V is now Honda's flagship model in India.
- Packs a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a strong hybrid system.
- Equipped with eight airbags and ADAS.
Honda Car India has unveiled the ZR-V hybrid SUV ahead of its launch in the coming weeks. The ZR-V is only the second SUV in Honda's current portfolio in India, sitting a few rungs higher than the Creta-rivalling Elevate. It's also the first time Honda has launched a hybrid SUV in India. It will be available in four colours – white, grey and two different shades of black. Pre-bookings for the SUV – which will be shipped in from Japan as a completely built-up unit (CBU) – open today, and deliveries will begin in the second half of July, Honda announced at the ZR-V's India debut.
Also Read: 2026 Honda City Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12 Lakh
Honda ZR-V: Dimensions
The ZR-V is the largest car in Honda's India portfolio. Measuring in at 4,657 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and 1,621 mm in height, the ZR-V is closer in size terms to the now-discontinued Hyundai Tucson than it is to the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron it will end up competing against. The ZR-V has a wheelbase of 2,655 mm, and the India-spec model rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.
Honda ZR-V: Hybrid powertrain and efficiency
Under the hood, the ZR-V has a 2.0-litre, direct-injection petrol engine, which is paired to an electric motor. Combined peak power output is 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, which enables a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.9 seconds. Top speed of the Honda ZR-V is rated at 173 kmph.
More importantly, though, the strong hybrid system spells a high fuel efficiency figure of 22.80 kmpl for the ZR-V, which makes it one of India's most frugal petrol-powered cars.
Honda ZR-V: Interior and features
Step inside the ZR-V, and you're greeted by an all-black interior colour scheme, and a clean, sensibly laid-out dashboard. The India-spec ZR-V has leather upholstery with contrast stitching, soft-touch materials and metallic accents. A freestanding 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes pride of place on the dashboard, and the gear selector buttons are placed on the floating centre console.
Equipment inside the ZR-V includes dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, powered front seats with a memory function for the driver's seat and a 10-inch digital instruments display.
Honda ZR-V: Safety features
The ZR-V comes with a total of eight airbags, including a knee airbag, as well as advanced driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, low-speed follow, lane keep assist and a driver attention monitor, among others.
Also included are disc brakes for all four wheels, hill start assist, hill descent control, front parking sensors and acoustic vehicle alert system for low-speed electric-only driving.
Honda ZR-V: Expected pricing
Honda is likely to announce the prices for the ZR-V in June, but the hybrid SUV is unlikely to be cheap, given it is a full import. We expect the ZR-V to be priced upwards of Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom), which would peg it against bigger premium SUVs such as the Kodiaq and the Tayron R-Line.
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