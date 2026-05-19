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2026 Honda City Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Official Unveil

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
2 mins read
May 19, 2026, 03:54 PM
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2026 Honda City Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Official Unveil
Key Highlights
  • Gets newer grille and headlamp setup
  • Powertrain expected to remain unchanged
  • Bigger touchscreen inside the revised cabin

Honda City is set to receive its first major update since its arrival in 2020. The facelift was spied arriving at the dealership, undisguised, ahead of its official unveiling, which is set for May 22nd, 2026. With a newer face, updated cabin and sharper design, the new City will be joined by the ZR-V hybrid SUV at the unveil.

Whats App Image 2026 05 18 at 17 02 55

Also Read: Honda ZR-V Hybrid Teased Ahead Of May 22 Launch

The new City’s fascia is dominated by redesigned headlamps that are sleeker than before and run across the face, with connected DRLs akin to those seen in the Hyundai Verna. With smoked finish to the headlamps, there are two-segment eyebrow DRLs seen as well.

Whats App Image 2026 05 18 at 17 02 51

Also Read: Honda Set To Enter India's Sub-4M SUV Segment In 2028


There’s a new gloss-finished, split mesh grille with revised bumper design up front, which looks a lot sportier compared to the very mature design of the current City. At the back, the tail lamp signature is reworked too, with a transparent finish to the glass, while the bumper gets the same aggressive treatment seen upfront.

Whats App Image 2026 05 18 at 17 02 50

Also Read: Production Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV To Mirror Concept's Design; First Test Mules Hit Indian Roads

On the inside, the biggest change comes in the form of a bigger touchscreen, which is placed in the same slot where the older integrated screen used to be, making the entire effort look more of an afterthought. We hope the new screen has a better user interface as Hondas are infamous for offering the most basic UI in their touchscreens here in India. The rest of the cabin remains unchanged.

Whats App Image 2026 05 18 at 17 02 54

Also Read: Honda 0 α (Alpha) Electric SUV Confirmed For India Launch In 2027

Powertrain options are also expected to remain unchanged. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 121hp and 145Nm will continue to be offered either with a six-speed manual or a CVT, apart from the 1.5-litre strong-hybrid versions making a combined output of 126hp with an e-CVT gearbox.

Whats App Image 2026 05 18 at 17 02 50 1

Prices are expected to get a slight hike with the update. But the new City will continue to rival the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Skoda Slavia in the C-sedan segment.

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