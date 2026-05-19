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Toyota Achieves New Milestone Of 3 Lakh Strong Hybrid Vehicle Sales In India

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
May 19, 2026, 02:13 PM
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Toyota Achieves New Milestone Of 3 Lakh Strong Hybrid Vehicle Sales In India
Key Highlights
  • Toyota has sold 3 lakh hybrid vehicle in India
  • These are self-charging hybrid vehicles and not mild hybrids
  • Toyota's current hybrids: Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova HyCross, Camry Hybrid, Vellfire

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian arm of the Japanese auto giant, has announced achieving a new milestone of 3 lakh hybrid vehicle cumulative sales. This is huge because this milestone figure solely includes self-charging strong hybrid vehicles, and not mild hybrids. Toyota says this milestone reflects the growing acceptance of strong hybrid vehicles among Indian car buyers. Toyota's current line-up of hybrid vehicles includes models such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova HyCross, Camry Hybrid and Vellfire.

Toyota Hyryder 16

This milestone figure solely includes self-charging strong hybrid vehicles, and not mild hybrids

Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are immensely proud to achieve the milestone of 3 lakh hybrid vehicle sales in India, reflecting the strong and growing customer trust in Toyota’s Self-charging Hybrid Electric technology. At Toyota, our philosophy of ‘Mass Electrification’ is rooted in offering practical, scalable, and inclusive mobility solutions. Hybrid technology serves as a critical bridge towards a cleaner future, enabling customers to embrace electrification seamlessly without compromising on performance, convenience, or reliability.

This achievement not only reinforces our commitment to environmentally responsible mobility but also strengthens our resolve to contribute meaningfully to India’s transition towards carbon neutrality.”

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term Review

Toyota Camry 2024 11

Toyota says - ‘Hybrid technology serves as a critical bridge towards a cleaner future’

Both pure ICE vehicles and pure EVs have their pros and cons; in comparison, hybrids offer a more balanced experience. Best of both worlds. You get good fuel efficiency and lower emissions, at the same time, you can achieve good performance, and there is an ease of ownership as well. And given the limitation of charging infrastructure at the moment, compared to EVs, strong hybrids also offer peace of mind.

2025 Toyota Camry 9

Toyota offers 8-year warranty on the hybrid batter

In Toyota’s case, it has been making hybrid vehicles for over 30 years now, and globally, the company has sold more than 38 million electrified vehicles. In fact, currently, Toyota’s hybrid cars do come with one of the strongest hybrid technologies in the country. And the 8-year warranty on the hybrid battery adds peace of mind.

# Toyota Hybrid Cars# Toyota Hybrid# Toyota Strong Hybrid Vehicle# Self Charging Hybrids# Toyota Hyryder# Toyota Innova Hycross# Toyota Cars# Family# SUV# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Sales Figures# sales-figure# Auto Industry

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