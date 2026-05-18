Maruti Suzuki Commences Vehicle Production At Second Kharkoda Plant

Maruti Suzuki has commenced vehicle production at its second plant at Kharkoda, expanding total production capacity at the site to 5 lakh units. The Kharkoda facility till now had a production capacity of up to 2.5 lakh units through the first plant that was inaugurated in February last year. Maruti says that it is currently manufacturing the Brezza subcompact SUV and the Victoris compact SUV at the Kharkoda facility.



Maruti is manufacturing the Victoris and Brezza at the Kharkoda facility.

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Maruti says that the commencement of commercial production at the second Kharkoda plant has expanded its total production capacity in India to 26.5 lakh units per year. The Kharkoda facility, spread across 800 acres in Haryana, is set to become Maruti’s largest four-wheeler manufacturing site in the country with a planned annual capacity of up to 10 lakh units per year once the site is fully operational.



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The Kharkoda facility is Maruti's fourth production facility in the country and the third located in Haryana, alongside its facilities in Manesar and Gurugram. The carmaker also operates a production facility in Gujarat that it acquired from its parent firm Suzuki.