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King's New Ride: Shah Rukh Khan Adds Rs 5 Crore American SUV Cadillac Escalade To His Garage

Hansaj Kukreti
Hansaj Kukreti
1 min read
May 15, 2026, 02:46 PM
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King's New Ride: Shah Rukh Khan Adds Rs 5 Crore American SUV Cadillac Escalade To His Garage
Key Highlights
  • Shah Rukh Khan spotted in his new Cadillac Escalade
  • Estimated on-road price close to ₹5 crore
  • Powered by a 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is once again making headlines for his extravagant car collection. This time, the latest addition to his garage is an imposing American luxury SUV, the Cadillac Escalade.

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Such massive and premium American SUVs are rarely seen in India, especially since the model is not officially sold in the country. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted inside the SUV on the streets of Mumbai, after which photographs and videos of the vehicle began circulating rapidly on social media.

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The Cadillac Escalade is regarded as one of the most luxurious full-size SUVs in the world. It is believed to have been imported into India privately, which could push its estimated on-road price to nearly ₹5 crore.

The SUV is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine that produces around 414 bhp. It features a 38-inch curved OLED display, massage seats, a premium sound system, and even a refrigerator.

Shah Rukh Khan has long been known for his high-end car collection. His garage already includes the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Bentley Continental GT, and BMW i8, among several other luxury vehicles

# Cadillac# Cadillac Escalade# Escalade# Escalade SUV# Shah Rukh Khan# Cars# Auto Industry

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