General Motors Unveils The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

General Motors has introduced the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, the carmaker’s first full-size electric SUV. The model is available in two trims, Luxury and Sport. Customers can select a two-tone appearance by opting for the available, black-painted roof giving a visual contrast to the six body colors in addition to black.

Also Read: Tata Motors Crosses 1 Lakh EVs Sales Milestone; 50,000 Tata EVs Sold In Just The Last 9 Months

Being 224.3 inches long riding on a 136.2-inch wheelbase, the Escalade looks rugged and butch, with the large wheel arches and massive front grille complimenting its appearance. The design is now more aero focused and has a 15 per cent lesser coefficient of drag than the previous generation models. Towards the rear, the Escalade IQ features a swept-back roofline, unlike the ICE version which has a boxier silhouette.

Also Read: Temasek To Invest Rs 1200 Crore In Mahindra’s Electric Automobile Division

On the inside, it has a curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch-total-diagonal LED display which is powered by a Snapdragon Cockpit Platform Utilizing connectivity from Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF system. The infotainment experience is further personalized and enhanced with Google built in. With Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play, customers can access hands-free communication, live traffic updates, information on nearby charging stations, download their favorite apps and more. The rear seat passengers get a 12.6-inch-diagonal personal screen, a rear command center screen, dual wireless phone charging pads, USB-C and HDMI ports, massaging seats and headrest speakers.

Also Read: Ola S1 X To Debut On August 15 As Sub-Rs. 1 Lakh Electric Scooter

On the safety front, the ESCALADE IQ offers a suite of advanced driver assistance features, including Blind Zone Steering Assist, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking etc.

Also Read: Fisker Unveils All-New Electric Vehicle Lineup

The Escalade IQ comes with independent front and rear suspension that transfers the power to 24-inch wheels with 35-inch tires via front and rear drive motors that work in conjunction as an eAWD system. Additionally, the car is equipped with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and Adaptive Air Ride Suspension that enables the vehicle to be lowered up to 50 mm and raised 25 mm and has features like Cadillac Arrival Mode and Four-Wheel Steer. The Four-Wheel Steer reduces the turning diameter to 12 meters at lower speeds and reduces the turning diameter by more than 6.5 feet for greater maneuverability in parking lots and tighter overall turning radius. Additionally, the car has a One-Pedal Driving and Variable Regen on Demand.

Under the hood, the ESCA IQ has GM's Ultium battery technology, with a 200-kWh battery pack that delivers 724 km on a single charge. The car belts out a peak 739 bhp and a peak torque output of 1,064.3 Nm. It also has a high-voltage 800-volt DC fast charging, providing up to 160 km of range in 10 minutes of charge time.

The Escalade IQ has a bidirectional charging technology that enables it to not only charge from a home charging station but also provide power back to the home grid through GM Energy's Ultium Home products. The car is equipped with Cadillac's Ultifi software platform that will receive over-the-air software updates.

The Escalade IQ is available at a starting price of $130,000.

Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL