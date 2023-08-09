EVgo And General Motors Crosses 1,000 Fast Charging Station Installations

EVgo Inc. in partnership with General Motors, has achieved a milestone by surpassing 1,000 fast charging stalls in their joint effort to expand fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across the United States. The collaboration, which was first announced in 2020 and expanded in 2021, aims to develop and install 3,250 DC fast charging stalls in major metro markets.

The collaboration between EVgo and GM has resulted in the opening of fast charging stalls at nearly 230 locations in 39 markets, spanning 27 states. Most of these stations are equipped with high-power 350 kW fast charging.

Focusing on improving accessibility to public charging for EV drivers, the companies strategically install charging stations at places where EV users frequently visit, such as grocery stores, retail centers, and city centers.

Evgo was identified by GM motors as one of its preferred EV charge point operators within the holistic Ultium Charge 360 initiative. Beyond expanding public charging access, EVgo and GM are committed to enhancing reliability and the overall customer experience. They have devised a comprehensive action plan that includes conducting enhanced health checks across the charging network and providing customer education through GM's dealer network. This education program aims to assist new EV buyers in navigating public charging for the first time.

In 2022, the collaborative efforts of EVgo and GM also contributed to the successful launch of Plug and Charge, a convenient feature that allows EV drivers to initiate charging sessions simply by plugging in their vehicles, eliminating the need for additional payment authentication.

The state of Illinois has witnessed a remarkable surge in EV adoption, partly due to legislation passed in 2021, setting a target of achieving one million registered EVs by 2030. In support of this goal, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has introduced vehicle and charging infrastructure incentives. Furthermore, the state has allocated $148 million (Rs. 12,25,55,98,800.00) to install EV charging stations along interstate corridors over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

The recent celebration of the 1,000th fast charging stall took place in Woodridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, at the newly completed charging station situated in the Woodgrove Festival Shopping Mall.

“The availability of fast charging infrastructure is key to widespread EV adoption and consumer confidence in all-electric transportation. That is why we’re working with GM to build convenient and reliable fast charging stations across the country to serve current and future EV drivers,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo. “Today, we’ve hit a major milestone in our joint efforts to electrify the transportation sector and we look forward to further expanding our charging footprint with GM in the coming years to realize our vision of Electric for All.”

“As GM advances its vision of an all-electric future, it’s imperative we expand public charging infrastructure to complement the rapid expansion of our breakthrough EV portfolio. Together, these two efforts are making ‘EVs for everybody’ a reality,” says Hoss Hassani, GM vice president of Charging and Energy. “This milestone with EVgo underscores our commitment to supporting more customers as they switch to an EV lifestyle by expanding access to convenient charging everywhere.”

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL