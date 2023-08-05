100 Tesla Model Y Cars Will Be Introduced in Japan Under Uber Premium Service

Uber Japan has announced a strategic partnership with local cab and hire car operator, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Japan to introduce 100 Tesla Model Y vehicles into their Uber Premium fleet.



As part of the initiative, 30 Tesla Model Y vehicles will be deployed in November 2023 at Hinomaru Kotsu's offices in Setagaya, Edogawa, and Adachi. The fleet will subsequently expand to include affiliated companies of Hinomaru Automobile's wireless group, bringing the total number of Model Y vehicles to 100 by the end of 2024. These vehicles will be exclusively available under Uber Premium, and a dedicated menu on the Uber app will enable users to request rides in the Tesla Model Y.

Uber chose Tesla's Model Y because of its cruising range, driving performance, serene quietness, and premium interior and exterior, making it an ideal choice for discerning passengers seeking an elevated travel experience.



Furthermore, to address the concerns of charging infrastructure for long-distance taxi operations, Hinomaru Kotsu plans to implement Tesla charging solutions at their Adachi and Setagaya offices from November 2023.

Shiro Yamanaka, General Manager Mobility Business, Uber Japan Co., Ltd. said, “I am very pleased to be able to work with Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Japan to promote zero-emission vehicles. Uber Premium is a service that allows you to easily and reasonably call a luxury vehicle using the Uber app. It has been very well received in the deployment area. We expect that the demand for Uber Premium will increase further with the introduction of the Tesla Model Y, which is popular as a luxury vehicle, as a dedicated vehicle."



Kazutaka Tomita, Representative Director of Hinomaru Kotsu Co., Ltd. said, “We are very proud to be able to play a role in promoting the introduction of zero-emission vehicles in the taxi and hire industry together with Uber Japan and Tesla Japan. We promise to deliver safe and secure transportation to our customers with a diverse lineup of vehicles that meet the needs of our customers.”



Ryokusai Inoue, Country Manager, Tesla Motors Japan LLC, said, “We are also focusing on the taxi and hire business, mainly in North America, and we are very pleased to be able to realize an initiative of 100 units in Japan as well. We believe that business owners will also benefit greatly from this, and we will continue to have everyone experience the appeal of Tesla and expand it widely throughout Japan, regardless of whether it is a corporation or an individual.”





Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



