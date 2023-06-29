Volvo Cars Partners with Tesla, For Access to Supercharger Network

Volvo Cars have become the first European car manufacturer to partner up in an agreement with Tesla to gain access to the Tesla massive supercharger network. The partnership grants current and future Volvo electric vehicle drivers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico access to Tesla's extensive charging network. From 2025 onwards, all new Volvo EV models will be equipped with the North American charging standard (NACS) charging port through which the brand can use Tesla's new fast charge points.

Electric Volvo car drivers will get access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States, Canada and Mexico



The current EV line-up for Volvo consists of the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, and the brand has also showcased two new electric SUVs. The EX30 and EX90 are due to launch in the near future. Using the Volvo Car App, these vehicles will be able to find charging locations via the app itself, and current Volvo EV owners can start using the Supercharger network with an adapter in the first half of 2024.

Jim Rowan, CEO at Volvo Cars, said, "As part of our journey to becoming fully electric by 2030, we want to make life with an electric car as easy as possible. One major inhibitor to more people making the shift to electric driving – a key step in making transportation more sustainable – is access to easy and convenient charging infrastructure. Today, with this agreement, we're taking a major step to remove this threshold for Volvo drivers in the United States, Canada and Mexico."

Volvo launched the pure EV version of the XC90 called the EX90



Furthermore, the future Volvo EVs equipped with the NACS charging port will retain compatibility with the Combined Charging System (CCS) of chargers. Volvo Cars will provide an adapter for those preferring to utilise CCS, ensuring continued convenience for drivers.

Written By: Ronit Agarwal