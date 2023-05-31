Volvo EX30 Teased Again; New Images Reveal Interior Layout

Volvo has teased its upcoming SUV the EX30. While the previous teaser was completely focused on giving people a glimpse of its exterior, the newly released pictures reveal the SUV’s interior layout and central console. Volvo has also revealed some of the tech features that will be available in the car upon launch. The SUV is all set to debut on June 7.

The car will feature a soundbar covering the entire width of the dashboard

The EX30 was previously revealed to be a sub-compact SUV that will likely sit below the XC40 Recharge in Volvo’s line up. The newly released pictures reveal that the car will feature an elongated screen in the central console. The infotainment screen will come with in-built Google apps along with 5G connectivity. Another interesting detail is the lack of an instrument cluster above the steering wheel. Volvo stated that it will now be integrated into the infotainment display to “remove complexity”. The car will also feature a soundbar covering the entire width of the dashboard, mated to a Harman Kardon sound system.

Volvo claims that the EX30 is very convenient and gets plenty of storage compartments

The Volvo EX30 will be available with four distinct interior ‘rooms’, each one fabricated with a different material. The cabin will prominently feature sustainable materials which will include recycled plastic, flax- a renewable fibre derived from linseed plants, a wool blend of 70 per cent polyester and Nordico- a material created from a form of textile made from recyclables. Volvo also claims that the car is very convenient and offers plenty of storage compartments.

The car will feature connected headlamps that extend throughout the front

Another photo also revealed part of the car’s fascia which now features connected headlamps that extend throughout the front portion. The rear section was also revealed in a photo and was shown to feature Volvo’s signature tail lamps.