Volvo EX30 Teased; Electric SUV To Globally Debut On June 7

A teaser video released by Volvo gives us a glimpse of the EX30’s exterior as well as its cabin
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
10-May-23 12:41 PM IST
Volvo EX30 Teased; Electric SUV To Globally Debut On June 7.jpg
Highlights
  • Sub-compact SUV will likely be positioned below the XC40 Recharge
  • Could be built on an all-new platform dedicated to small EVs
  • To globally debut on June 7

Volvo Cars has teased the latest electric model in its line-up, the EX30. The company released a video online on May 9, with the tagline “Something small is coming” hinting that the vehicle will be an entry-level electric SUV. It is slated to make its global debut on June 7, with the company also remarking that it will be sharing more teasers in the coming weeks. 

 

Also Read: Volvo Car India Registers Growth Of 38 Per Cent In Q1 2023

 

While the teaser only provides us with little information about the SUV, we do get a glimpse of the EX30’s exterior as well as its cabin. The fascia of the car looks like it will feature a bolder design with connected headlamps, while the rear features Volvo’s signature vertical taillamps. The EX30 could be built on an all-new platform dedicated to small EVs.

 

Also Read: Auto Shanghai 2023: Volvo Unveils New Range-Topping EX90 Excellence Electric SUV

 

While there is no further information about the SUV, we assume it could be positioned below the XC40 Recharge which recently won compact electric car of the year at the 2023 carandbike awards. The manufacturer aims to make 50 per cent of its sales volume fully electric by 2025 along with achieving sales of 1 million EVs. More details about the car are to follow in the coming weeks.

 

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2023: Compact Electric Car Of The Year – Volvo XC40 Recharge 

 

 

