Volvo EX30 Teased; Electric SUV To Globally Debut On June 7

Volvo Cars has teased the latest electric model in its line-up, the EX30. The company released a video online on May 9, with the tagline “Something small is coming” hinting that the vehicle will be an entry-level electric SUV. It is slated to make its global debut on June 7, with the company also remarking that it will be sharing more teasers in the coming weeks.

While the teaser only provides us with little information about the SUV, we do get a glimpse of the EX30’s exterior as well as its cabin. The fascia of the car looks like it will feature a bolder design with connected headlamps, while the rear features Volvo’s signature vertical taillamps. The EX30 could be built on an all-new platform dedicated to small EVs.

While there is no further information about the SUV, we assume it could be positioned below the XC40 Recharge which recently won compact electric car of the year at the 2023 carandbike awards. The manufacturer aims to make 50 per cent of its sales volume fully electric by 2025 along with achieving sales of 1 million EVs. More details about the car are to follow in the coming weeks.

