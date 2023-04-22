Auto Shanghai 2023: Volvo Unveils New Range-Topping EX90 Excellence Electric SUV

Volvo has unveiled a new range-topping variant of its EX90 EV flagship at the Auto Shanghai 2023, the EX90 Excellence. The new variant is an even more luxurious version of Volvo’s flagship electric SUV and is aimed at the chauffer driven – most notably the three-row layout replaced by a two-row four-seat arrangement.

Externally, the EX90 Excellence has undergone a few small tweaks compared to its seven-seater sibling. The exterior comes in in two-tone paint finishes while the wheel size has been upped to 22-inches in order to make the new range-topping variant appear more upmarket. Outside of this, the design is unchanged from the standard electric SUV.

It's the interior where most of the changes are focused. The third row has been deleted altogether while the second-row seats are replaced by two individual captain seats with a fixed centre console. The console houses a fridge between the seats while the wood-finished top between the two occupants merges seamlessly with a touch-sensitive panel housing controls for the seat heating and massage function. A crystal switch positioned at the edge controls the fragrance dispenser in the cabin.

As with the standard EX90, the Excellence features upholstery made from recycled material such as PET bottles and bio-attributed material from forests in Sweden and Finland.

Volvo claims the EX90 Excellence is the safest four-seater it has ever built with the range-topping variant packing in the same safety tech as its less expensive variants. This includes the Nvidia Drive in-car computing platform, lidar technology, and much more.

The EX90 Excellence is powered by twin electric motors all-wheel-drive electric powertrain offering a range of up to 650 km in a single charge. Volvo though has not specified power figures for the new variant.

The new EX90 Excellence will initially go on sale in China though could make its way to other markets in the future.