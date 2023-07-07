Volvo Cars Registers 33% Growth in Global Sales

Volvo Cars has announced a significant surge in sales for the month of June. The company reported selling a total of 66,379 cars worldwide, marking a 33% increase compared to the same period last year. A major contributor to this is the demand for Volvo's fully electric vehicles, which experienced a fourfold increase in sales compared to June 2022. It's worth noting that last year's figures were adversely affected by supply chain constraints, leading to lower production. In June, Recharge models saw a staggering growth of 129%, accounting for an impressive 37% of all Volvo cars sold globally. Among the Recharge models, fully electric cars comprised 14% of the total sales.

During the first half of this year, Volvo Cars achieved sales of 341,691 cars, representing a notable 17% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022. A significant contributing factor to this success is the company's Recharge line-up, consisting of chargeable models with either fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

In Europe, Volvo Cars experienced a substantial sales surge of 70% in June, with 27,196 cars sold compared to the previous year. Recharge models accounted for 58% of overall sales in the region. Looking at the cumulative sales for the first half of the year, Volvo Cars witnessed a 23% increase in Europe, reaching a total of 146,943 cars sold.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Volvo Cars achieved a remarkable 53% increase in sales in June, with a total of 12,933 cars sold compared to the previous year. Recharge models were the driving force behind this growth, with a notable increase of 79%. Consequently, Recharge models accounted for 29% of total sales in the US. During the first half of 2023, Volvo Cars achieved sales of 59,750 units in the US, representing an 18% increase compared to the same period last year.

However, Volvo Cars faced a slight dip in sales in China, with 15,405 cars sold in June, representing a 7% decrease compared to the same month last year. Despite this decline, Recharge models still held a respectable 8% share of the total sales in the Chinese market. In terms of individual models, the Volvo XC60 emerged as the top-selling vehicle in June, with a total of 21,053 cars sold. This represents an increase from the previous year when 18,275 units were sold.

The XC40 followed closely behind, with sales reaching 18,170 cars, the XC90 also maintained a steady performance, with 9,895 cars sold. Volvo Cars' sales growth, is particularly driven by the soaring demand for its fully electric vehicles.