Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Start Of Production Pushed To 2024

Volvo Cars has announced a delay in the start of production start of its upcoming flagship model, the Volvo EX90. In a media statement, the Swedish carmaker clarified it has made the decision to allocate additional time for ‘software development and testing’. The company, however, did not share specifics of the software development or testing issues that have resulted in this delay. Production was originally set to begin at the end of 2023, but this has now been rescheduled for the first half of 2024. In April, Volvo said it was forced to close order books for the EX90 after overwhelming demand meant the first year of production was sold out.

The EX90 has a range of up to 482 km on a full charge.

The all-electric EX90 is equipped with a 111 kWh battery, which will enable a range of up to 482 km on a full charge. The EX90, armed with a dual-motor setup, will have a peak power output of 509 bhp and 910 Nm of torque, capable of propelling it from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. The EX90 will also support bi-directional charging with the vehicle able to act as a charger for other Volvo cars and more.

In typical Volvo fashion, the interior design is minimalistic, with a large portrait central touchscreen housing all the in-car functions. The 14.5-inch touchscreen gets Google built-in, as with all current Volvos, and features 5G connectivity. A second, smaller screen sits behind the steering displaying all relevant information to the driver. As with the XC90, the EX90 will be a seven-seater with three rows of seating.

Other than the standard safety features, the Volvo EX90 will also have lidar that continuously scans the road in front of the car, enabling an accurate and high-precision estimate of the shape and size of objects. By combining the understanding of the outside environment with understanding the state of the driver, the EX90 can detect when the driver needs extra support and put in place countermeasures to preserve safety margins, says Volvo.

Ronit Agarwal