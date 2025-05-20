Login
Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of World Premiere

Volvo’s latest SUV follows the brand’s latest design direction while also adopting a new split headlight design.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Sits on an all-new Scalable Modular Architecture
  • PHEV to offer up to 200 km of electric-only range
  • Likely to share running gear with the Lynk & Co 08 SUV

The first images of the all-new Volvo XC70 SUV have surfaced providing an in-depth look at the SUV’s design. While previously previewed in shadowy teasers, the latest images provide a complete look at the SUV’s exterior though the cabin’s design and layout remain under wraps.

 

Also read: Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Teased; Will Have Up To 200 KM All-Electric Range
 

The XC70 name does have a bit of history to it with the badging previously used by a high-riding estate sold in global markets up till 2016. Unlike this model, the new XC70 looks the part of a proper SUV featuring design elements inspired by Volvo’s latest crop of SUVs on sale in global markets.

Volvo XC 70 1

While featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the XC70 interestingly gets an enclosed grille featuring the Volvo ironmark with a prominent air vent positioned below. The iconic Thor's Hammer LED DRLs sit prominently on either side of the enclosed grille. Interestingly, unlike the likes of the EX90 and EM90, the XC70 looks to get a split headlight design with the main light cluster sitting lower down on the bumper. Volvo flagship 90-series EVs feature unique headlight tech with the horizontal DRL bar folding away to reveal the headlight pods behind it.

 

Also Read: Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed; Gets Revamped Design, Larger Touchscreen
 

Volvo XC 70 2

In profile, the XC70 features clean body lines with notable styling elements including a prominent haunch, a notable upward kink in the window line near the C-pillar and pop-out door handles that fold away flush with the doors.

 

Also Read: Volvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut
 

At the rear, the XC70 looks like a typical Volvo with vertically oriented taillights with horizontal inserts on the bootlid. An integrated roof spoiler sits atop the raked rear windshield while the use of trim detailing and prominent creases give the rear a more layered look. Rounding out the design are smart looking 21-inch alloy wheels.

Volvo XC 70 3

Volvo has previously confirmed that the new XC70 sits on an all-new Scalable Modular Architecture and is its first model to sit in the “extended-range plug-in hybrid segment.” Volvo has said that the SUV will be able to cover up to 200 km on EV propulsion alone though full powertrain details still remain under wraps.

 

Also read: Jim Rowan Resigns As Volvo CEO; To Be Replaced By Former CEO Samuelsson
 

Reports suggest that the new XC70 will share its running gear with sister firm Lynk & Co’s 08 plug-in hybrid SUV. The Lynk & Co 08’s PHEV powertrain features a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood paired with either a single or dual electric motors and a 39.6 kWh battery pack.

 

The XC70 is expected to be launched initially in the Chinese market in the coming months with introduction in other markets likely to take place at a later stage.

 

Image source

