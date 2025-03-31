Login
Jim Rowan Resigns As Volvo CEO; To Be Replaced By Former CEO Samuelsson

Hakan Samuelsson will serve a two-year term at Volvo while the company searches for a permanent replacement
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 31, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Hakan Samuelsson has previously led Volvo from 2012 to 2022.
  • Will now serve a two-year term from April 1.
  • To be proposed as a new member of the Volvo Cars Board.

Volvo has announced the resignation of its CEO, Jim Rowan, after a tenure of nearly three years. The news was confirmed in a statement that thanked the executive for his contributions over the years, while not clarifying the reasons behind his exit. Rowan will be replaced by the Geely-owned company’s former CEO, Hakan Samuelsson, from April 1 2025, who will serve a two-year term in the interim while the company searches for a permanent replacement. 

 

Also Read2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Flagship 3-Row SUV More Formidable Than Ever
 Jim Rowan Resigns As Volvo CEO To Be Replaced By Former CEO Samuelsson 1

Hakan Samuelsson, who previously served as the CEO of Volvo from 2012 to 2022, will replace Rowan in the interim

 

During his term at the company (March 2022- March 2025), Rowan oversaw the introduction of many new products and was instrumental in the company’s push towards EVs. Few EVs that debuted during his tenure include the EX90, EX30, and ES90, all of which are built on different iterations of Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) and feature the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. However, last year, the slow adoption rate of EVs by consumers caused the company to abandon its plans of having an all-electric lineup by 2030. 

 

Also ReadVolvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut
 

Commenting on Samuelsson’s appointment, Eric Li, Chairperson of the Board, said, "As we accelerate our transformation toward intelligent electrification and sustainable growth, strong leadership is key. To guide this next chapter, the Board of Directors has appointed Håkan Samuelsson as CEO of Volvo Cars. With his deep experience and vision, Hakan is the right leader to drive Volvo Cars forward, strengthening our innovation in safety, sustainability, and technology, while creating lasting value for our customers and shareholders.”

 

Also ReadVolvo ES90 Electric Sedan Unveiled
 

Samuelsson previously led Volvo from 2012 to 2022, and has served as Chairperson of Polestar until 2024. He will be proposed as a new member of the Volvo Cars Board at the company's upcoming annual general meeting.


 

# Hakan Samuelsson# Jim Rowan# Volvo EVs# Volvo Cars# Jim Rowan Exit# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
