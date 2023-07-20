First Production Ready Tesla Cybertruck Rolls Off Assembly Line

Tesla's Cybertruck has reached a significant milestone as the automaker announced the completion of the first production-ready truck rolls of the production line from its Gigafactory in Texas. Tesla shared the info on Twitter, proclaiming, "First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!" The accompanying photo captures the excitement of factory workers surrounding the vehicle, revealing glimpses of its distinct features, including the glass roof, windshield, truck bed, and side windows. This event marks the commencement of production for Tesla's fifth passenger car, signalling a pivotal moment for the company and its Gigafactory Texas team.

The American electric car maker states that the Cybertruck has generated substantial anticipation and will likely become a focal point of attention once deliveries begin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has expressed confidence in the truck's success, estimating potential annual sales between 250,000 and 500,000 units once production reaches total capacity. However, Musk also acknowledges the challenges in making the Cybertruck cost-effective, given its innovative manufacturing process utilizing an Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel exoskeleton.

Elon Musk has hinted that the Cybertruck handover event is expected to take place in September 2023, providing customers with their vehicles. Nonetheless, as witnessed during previous Model Y handover events, it is unlikely that Tesla will deliver a significant number of Cybertrucks to customers immediately. The production ramp-up for the Cybertruck is anticipated to be the most challenging and time-consuming yet, with initial production slated for summer 2023 and volume production expected for 2024. Tesla has received several preorders.