Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Testing In Snow

Since its now-infamous prototype debut back in 2019, Tesla has been teasing the Cybertruck, its highly anticipated electric truck. However, it is only this year that significant progress has been made in getting the Cybertruck on the road and into the hands of customers. Recent developments indicate that Tesla is actively testing the vehicle, with a new image tweeted out by the company showcasing the truck drifting in the snow as part of its winter testing phase. This glimpse into the testing process reveals that the Cybertruck is well on its way to production.

Earlier this year, footage emerged of a Cybertruck prototype stuck in a muddy field near Tesla's headquarters in Texas. However, the most recent images and videos show a truck with production-ready elements, such as side mirrors, conventional wheel and tire options, and a more fleshed-out interior. These advancements highlight Tesla's commitment to refining the vehicle and preparing it for mass production.

According to CEO Elon Musk, Tesla plans to kick off Cybertruck production later this year. Musk is confident in the demand for the truck, projecting annual sales between 250,000 and 500,000 units. While the exact pricing remains uncertain, Musk has acknowledged that the Cybertruck may not align with the initially targeted $40,000 price point. Nevertheless, Tesla aims to position the Cybertruck as a competitive offering in the market, going up against electric trucks like the Ford Lightning, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, and other upcoming models.

Source: Motor1