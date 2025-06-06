HomeNews & Reviews
Tesla Crosses 8 Million Production Milestone In 17 Years

The 8 millionth Tesla car was a model Y that rolled out from the brands’ Berlin Gigafactory in Germany
By Shams Raza Naqvi

1 mins read

Published on June 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Tesla first started production in 2008
  • The last 1 million cars have been manufactured in 8 months
  • The brand produced over 1.77 million cars in 2024

American electric car giant Tesla has crossed the big 8 million overall production mark across the globe. The landmark was achieved at the brand’s Berlin Gigafactory and the 8 millionth car was a model Y, one of the brands most popular cars. It has taken Tesla 17 years to cross this milestone as the company first started manufacturing cars back in 2008.

 

Tesla Model Y

The 8 millionth car produced was a Tesla Model Y.

 

Tesla has made the last 1 million cars in just over 8 months while the brand produced just over 1.77 million vehicles in the 2024 calendar year. However compared to 459,445 cars Tesla made in the last quarter of 2024, only 362,615 cars were made in the following quarter (Q1 2025) resulting in a drop of more than 20%.

 

Also Read: Tesla Not Interested In Manufacturing In India: Heavy Industries Minister

 

Tesla Berlin 3

Berlin is one of 4 gigafactories worldwide where Tesla makes cars. 

 

Currently there are four locations worldwide where Tesla makes its cars. Two of these are in United States (Fremont and Austin) while the electric car maker also has gigafactories in Shanghai, China and Berlin, Germany. The recently announced new EV policy by the Govt of India, has reignited the discussion around Tesla also starting manufacturing in India. The policy has cut down the duty on imported EVs from over 100% to a mere 15% provided certain conditions are met.  

 

