Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast – Driven in India: Unlike Anything Else

If you told us five years ago that we’d be driving a Tesla Cybertruck through India’s bustling streets, we’d have laughed while sipping our masala chai. But here we are — behind the yoke of the Cyberbeast, the range-topping version of Tesla’s most outrageous creation. It's not just a vehicle — it’s a rolling spectacle, an SUV-sized spaceship blowing a raspberry on convention, and possibly the boldest electric machine to roam the Indian roads. We got to spend a brief time with the Cybertruck in Surat, courtesy of Gopin.

Exterior: Designed by Aliens, Built by Engineers

If Xenomorph relocated to Earth, this is what he’d drive. The Cybertruck’s razor-sharp body and unpainted bodywork look more like "border patrol" than “daily commute.” Every inch of it screams ‘I don’t belong here’ — and that’s exactly the charm. Now this unpainted theme is not by choice because the exterior is made up of cold-rolled HFF steel, which has a thickness of less than a rupee coin. But it's solid enough to take a beating as it's scratch-resistant, dent-resistant, and also can quite literally take a beating from a hammer.

Also Read: Tesla Cautious About India Entry Plans: 100% Tariff "Creates Anxiety" Among Buyers

I quite liked this no-paint policy of the Cybertruck because it makes it more of a machine than anything else on four wheels. But on the flip side, you cannot opt for your Cybertruck in any of your unique favourite colours if you want one. Also, the reflections from the gleaming panels are blinding the other people who happen to share the street with this steel polygon on wheels.

At nearly 5.6 metres long, it is longer than the extended long-wheelbase S-Class Maybach. And it's a little over 2 metres wide. But more importantly, it’s physically intimidating. Not like the kind of mafia-spec blacked-out Defender is intimidating. It is intimidating in a way that a portal will break out anytime around it, and the Cybertruck will fly right in. In the metal – pun intended – the kids stare at it, bikers turn their heads all the way back to get a second look, and other road users just stare, wondering where to even begin.

Also Read: Tesla Model Y Facelift (Juniper) Spied Testing In India For The First Time

Talking about the nitty-gritty, it flaunts minimalist front and rear LED light bars while the headlamps are tucked away between the metal frunk and plastic bumper. You get large and chunky 20-inch wheels with specially designed Goodyear tyres. As for the pick-up bed. Firstly, it is hidden away with an electronically folding tonneau cover. Not for the aesthetics, but for aiding the aerodynamic efficiency, which in turn helps with the driving range. The tailgate is not electronically retractable, which feels like a missed opportunity in such a futuristic pickup. This range-topping version also comes fitted with adjustable air suspension (that raises the ride height by 300mm) and rides higher than most SUVs even in its lowest setting.

Interior: Space, Screens, and Sci-Fi

Open the door — which you can also do via the Tesla app or take the effort of pressing the electronic button on the B-pillar — and you step into a cabin that’s unlike any other pickup or SUV. It’s a minimalist dream. No clutter, no buttons, just a massive 18.5-inch central touchscreen and a unique ‘yoke’ steering wheel, along with clean, flat surfaces. You’ll notice that these clean and flat surfaces are all wrapped up in either high-quality leather or soft Alcantara.

The huge slanting A-pillar is another thing you’d notice once seated inside. External visibility is unlike anything else, firstly because of the large expanse of the dashboard, then there are the triangular ORVMS, and the tiny IRVM is useless when the tonneau cover is up.

But there’s nothing conventional about the cabin of the Cybertruck. Traditional dashboard? Gone. Instrument cluster? Also gone. Everything you need — from speed to notifications to maps to cabin temperature — everything is projected on that one massive screen. At first, it feels odd, but give it a few minutes, and it starts making sense… until you try a U-turn and wrestle with the yoke.

Also Read: Tesla Lists Openings In India For Sales, Services Staff; India Launch Soon?

There’s plenty of space all around – it’s a huge car after all – and the centre console has practical cubby holes too. The seats are wide, firm, and built to last, and if you look closely, they are the only things that are reminiscent of a conventional car inside this space-age cabin. You can seat five adults comfortably with three abreast, in the back seat. The rear seats are positioned lower than the front seats and offer ample legroom and a decent headroom for my frame (I am 5.5’). Add to it a large glass roof that stretches across the cabin and a shared touchscreen in the centre, and that’s all that is special about the second row.

Driving Experience: This (Cyber)Beast Doesn’t Know It’s a Truck

Once behind the wheel, there’s a twist in the tale — despite looking like a massive chunk of metal like a large refrigerator put on wheels, the Cyberbeast is ridiculously quick. With three motors dishing out over 845 bhp, this three-tonne machine can clock 0 - 100 kmph in 2.6 seconds (claimed). That’s fast for an Italian supercar, let alone a five-seater pickup truck. Mash the pedal and you’re thrown back in your seat as it literally lunges.

You will take some time to get used to the yoke-steering. It’s unbelievably quick – almost like a gaming console. One flick on either side and the direction changes. But at the same time, the ride comfort is surprisingly plush, as you should expect from any conventional SUV. Thanks to the adaptive air suspension, it manages to go over irregularities and potholes quite comfortably, helped by the 65-section knobby tyres. Around corners, it behaves like a heavyweight boxer doing ballet — you do feel the weight, but it stays composed. On the upside, the rear-wheel steering makes low-speed turns easier. But it needs to be mentioned that this thing needs space, lots of it.

As for range, Tesla claims over 515 km for this Cyberbeast. But when we started up at 100 per cent, the screen popped up around 400 km of realistic range. You’ll need a home charger or access to Tesla-compatible fast chargers, which are not available in India yet. Here’s a little bonus: with the V2L tech, the Cybertruck’s massive battery pack can supply power to an average American house during outages for three days.

Conclusion: Should (Can) You Buy One?

The Cybertruck is absurd but in the best way possible. It’s massive, and expensive (expect over Rs 2 crore with taxes if and when it will be launched in India), and it’s borderline impractical for Indian conditions. But that’s exactly why it works — for a very specific kind of buyer. This isn’t a car for the practical commuter. It’s for the trendsetter, the headline grabber, the person who wants to be seen. In a sea of Fortuners, G-Wagons, Urus and Defenders, the Cybertruck feels like you are making a strong statement. And the world will be compelled to listen.

If you can afford one, have a farmhouse-sized garage, and a sense of humour, go for it. You’ll have fun. Because Cybertruck Cyberbeast is not a vehicle — it's an event. And we’re glad we got to drive it on our turf.