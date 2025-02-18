Login
Tesla Lists Openings In India For Sales, Services Staff; India Launch Soon?

Job openings on Tesla’s careers page for India hint that the brand could again be considering an India entry.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 18, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Tesla had opened bookings for the Model 3 for a short while back in 2016
  • Company has been lobying for lower duties to import its cars as CBUs to India
  • Carmaker established a registered office in India back in 2021

Could Tesla finally be coming to India? The American EV giant’s India entry has been on the cards since 2016 when it first opened order books for the then-new Tesla Model 3. The plans back then however fizzled out soon after with the manufacturer never arriving on Indian shores. Then in 2023, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, Elon Musk said that India was an important market but remained non-committal to an India entry. The main barrier for the entire time has been the tariff structure for importing cars into India. The company set up an India subsidiary with a registered office back in 2021.
 

Also read: Tesla Model Y Facelift Revealed For China; Carries Cybertruck Influence And Improved Performance
 

2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3 04 Seconds Has 476 km Range 2

The Model 3 was set to be Tesla's first model for India back in 2016; electric sedan received a facelift in 2023.

 

Now Tesla has listed new job openings for the Indian market to fill roles relating to sales, services and business operations suggesting that it could be coming to India. The job listings include openings for service managers and advisors, sales advisors, store managers, customer support roles, business analysts and order and sales operations specialists. The move comes shortly after the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the US and a year after India announced a new EV policy offering lower tariffs to global companies on fully imported cars if they were to invest in the Indian market in the next three years.
 

Also read: 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled; Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3.04 Seconds
 

Tesla To Begin Deliveries Of The Cybertruck By Third Quarter Of 2023 Says Elon Musk 2

Tesla's line-up for India remains under wraps but would you like to see the Cybertruck be brought to India?

 

For now, it looks like Tesla could be taking the CBU route with the sales office looking to be established in the Mumbai region. The set-up also looks to be geared towards the company running as a direct seller rather than establishing a franchised dealership network. Detailed plans are still under wraps so we cannot say which models will lead the brand’s India entry. Tesla’s global line-up comprises two sedans and three utility vehicles (UVs) namely the Model 3 and Model S sedans and the Model Y, Model X and the Cybertruck on the UV side.
 

Expect more details to surface in the coming months.

