Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tesla Model Y Facelift Revealed For China; Carries Cybertruck Influence And Improved Performance

Codenamed ‘Juniper’ this is the first update for the Model Y which went on sale in 2019. This facelift comes at a time when Tesla sales figures were dropping.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Silently updated on Chinese and Australian websites
  • Deliveries are slated for May 2025
  • European and American debuts yet to be announced

Tesla discreetly updated their highest seller Model Y in the Chinese and Australian markets. No official statement from Tesla is out yet, but the Model Y facelift is updated on the websites of these two markets with pricing and all the specifications. Codenamed ‘Juniper’ the facelift for the Model Y comes almost five years after it went on sale for the first time. 

qefqewf

Styling-wise, the updated Model Y gets a sleeker design now taking cues from the Cybertruck. The connected lightbar upfront is followed by a similar sleek tail lamp design running across the tailgate. There’s even ‘TESLA’ lettering illuminated and integrated into the taillamp bar. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled; Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3.04 Seconds

tesla model y new china 2

The bumpers are revised as well to bring down the drag coefficient to 0.22 Cd (compared to the 0.23Cd of the pre-facelift model). There’s also a ducktail spoiler at the back with a sportier diffuser. It sits on newly designed 19- or 20-inch wheels and gets newer paint schemes as part of the update. 

qefqefqe

Dimension-wise, there are a few changes to the Y, with the overall length growing by 47mm. On the inside, the minimalistic and futuristic cabin is retained with the changes coming in the form of a larger 15.4-inch touchscreen with thinner bezels than before. Feature upgrades include ventilated front seats, a redesigned steering wheel, and an 8.0-inch display for the rear passengers. 

 

Also Read: Tesla Recalls All Units Of The Cybertruck Due to Potential Accelerator Pedal Issue

tesla model y new china 5 1

The second-row seats are larger than before while the boot space is up by 100 litres with seats folded down (offering 2130 litres).  One more update comes in the form of steering wheel-mounted buttons for turn signals, which are now replaced by a proper stalk-type lever.

qwrqwer

Changes to the powertrain are - the RWD version with an increased output of 210kW (280bhp) and a range of 500kms while the Long-Range version puts out 495bhp and offers a range of 600kms. The Performance model punches out 375kW (over 500bhp) with a claimed 0-100kmph time of 4.0 seconds. Although battery capacity isn’t revealed on the website, it is likely to be retained without any changes. This also means that it continues to be based on 400V architecture. 

 

Also Read: Tesla Recalls Nearly 2 Lakh Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Software Glitch

tesla model y new china

Pricing-wise, the Chinese-spec Model Y facelift is expensive at around 5 per cent. With China-made electric models stealing the show lately, Tesla’s sales have been witnessing a drop in the last few months. This could be the reason for the hurried and sans-fanfare unveiling of the Model Y facelift. Although the deliveries of the facelifted Model Y won’t commence before May of 2025 in the two markets it is revealed, the European and American debut is yet to be announced.

# tesla sales# tesla autonomous vehicle# tesla# tesla cyberattack# tesla record sales# tesla car# tesla in india# tesla model y# tesla model y facelift# model y# model y facelift# car# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# eletcric cars# Press Releases# New Cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, stated in a tweet that the Model Y will arrive in a 'few years'. Though one may assume that the car is about three years away, demand for the Tesla Model 3 may push that timeline by a few more years.
    Tesla Model Y A 'Few Years' Away
  • The Cybertruck dawning the white and green livery looks dramatically different from the steel-grey finish we’ve seen it in so far.
    Dubai Police Adds The Tesla Cybertruck To Its Fleet
  • The upgrades include specialised UP.FIT Forged wheels with 18-inch pursuit-rated tyres, advanced braking systems and Starlink internet connectivity.
    UP.FIT Unveils World's First Tesla Cybertruck Patrol Vehicle
  • The potential affected models include Model S (2012-2024), Model X (2015-2024), Model 3 (2017-2023) and Model Y (2020-2023).
    Tesla To Issue OTA Update For Faulty Seat Belt Warning System
  • We see how Xiaomi's first-ever electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, stacks up against two popular electric sedans sold in global markets.
    Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Battery, Range, Dimensions Compared

Latest News

  • VinFast is all set to enter India with its VF series of electric SUVs at the upcoming Auto Expo in India.
    VinFast To Debut VF 7, VF 8, VF 9 Electric SUVs In India At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • The Tigor subcompact sedan has been updated with features for 2025 to take on rivals such as the new-gen Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
    2025 Tata Tigor: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Tata’s most affordable car, the Tiago hatchback, gets an update for 2025 in the form of feature additions and more.
    2025 Tata Tiago: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Codenamed ‘Juniper’ this is the first update for the Model Y which went on sale in 2019. This facelift comes at a time when Tesla sales figures were dropping.
    Tesla Model Y Facelift Revealed For China; Carries Cybertruck Influence And Improved Performance
  • Citroen has announced it has extended its standard vehicle warranty in India to 3 years or 1 lakh kilometres.
    Citroen India Extends Standard Vehicle Warranty To 3 Years
  • 20th edition of the global awards has quite a few India-relevant models
    Swift, Camry On 2025 World Car Awards Shortlist
  • Along with increasing the full purchase prices of Windsor EV, the model under the BaaS scheme has also witnessed a hike in subscription costs.
    MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 14 Lakh
  • Updates to the variant line-up include the addition of new Pure + & Pure + S trims and offering the Creative + PS trim with petrol and diesel engine options.
    2025 Tata Nexon Priced From Rs 7.99 Lakh; Gets Rejigged Variant Line-Up, New Colours
  • For the MY25 Meridian, Jeep is now offering the range-topping 4x4 AT option in the Limited (O) variant and has also introduced an option accessory package for the SUV.
    Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT Reintroduced; Priced At Rs 36.79 Lakh
  • Honda has given the all-black treatment to its Elevate compact SUV with the introduction of the Black Edition.
    Honda Elevate Black Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.51 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Tesla Model Y Facelift Revealed For China; Carries Cybertruck Influence And Improved Performance
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved