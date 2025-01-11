Tesla Model Y Facelift Revealed For China; Carries Cybertruck Influence And Improved Performance

Tesla discreetly updated their highest seller Model Y in the Chinese and Australian markets. No official statement from Tesla is out yet, but the Model Y facelift is updated on the websites of these two markets with pricing and all the specifications. Codenamed ‘Juniper’ the facelift for the Model Y comes almost five years after it went on sale for the first time.

Styling-wise, the updated Model Y gets a sleeker design now taking cues from the Cybertruck. The connected lightbar upfront is followed by a similar sleek tail lamp design running across the tailgate. There’s even ‘TESLA’ lettering illuminated and integrated into the taillamp bar.

The bumpers are revised as well to bring down the drag coefficient to 0.22 Cd (compared to the 0.23Cd of the pre-facelift model). There’s also a ducktail spoiler at the back with a sportier diffuser. It sits on newly designed 19- or 20-inch wheels and gets newer paint schemes as part of the update.

Dimension-wise, there are a few changes to the Y, with the overall length growing by 47mm. On the inside, the minimalistic and futuristic cabin is retained with the changes coming in the form of a larger 15.4-inch touchscreen with thinner bezels than before. Feature upgrades include ventilated front seats, a redesigned steering wheel, and an 8.0-inch display for the rear passengers.

The second-row seats are larger than before while the boot space is up by 100 litres with seats folded down (offering 2130 litres). One more update comes in the form of steering wheel-mounted buttons for turn signals, which are now replaced by a proper stalk-type lever.

Changes to the powertrain are - the RWD version with an increased output of 210kW (280bhp) and a range of 500kms while the Long-Range version puts out 495bhp and offers a range of 600kms. The Performance model punches out 375kW (over 500bhp) with a claimed 0-100kmph time of 4.0 seconds. Although battery capacity isn’t revealed on the website, it is likely to be retained without any changes. This also means that it continues to be based on 400V architecture.

Pricing-wise, the Chinese-spec Model Y facelift is expensive at around 5 per cent. With China-made electric models stealing the show lately, Tesla’s sales have been witnessing a drop in the last few months. This could be the reason for the hurried and sans-fanfare unveiling of the Model Y facelift. Although the deliveries of the facelifted Model Y won’t commence before May of 2025 in the two markets it is revealed, the European and American debut is yet to be announced.