Tesla Recalls All Units Of The Cybertruck Due to Potential Accelerator Pedal Issue

The recall was initiated for MY24 Cybertrucks which were manufactured between November 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 22, 2024

Highlights

  • The problem stems from an unauthorised change made during the manufacturing process where lubricant was introduced.
  • The accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and get stuck, increasing the risk of collision.
  • Tesla will replace or rework accelerator pedal assembly for free on affected vehicles.

Tesla has issued a recall for specific 2024 Cybertruck vehicles, citing concerns over the accelerator pedal's functionality. The recall affects vehicles manufactured between November 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024, totaling 3,878 potentially affected units.

 

The recall was initiated due to the possibility of the accelerator pedal pad dislodging when subjected to high force, potentially becoming trapped in the interior trim above the pedal. This malfunction could compromise the performance and operation of the pedal, posing an increased risk of collision.

 

Also Read: Elon Musk Confirms Tesla RoboTaxi Unveiling On August 8

 

 

An investigation by Tesla revealed that an unapproved alteration, involving the use of soap as a lubricant during assembly, reduced the retention of the pedal pad, leading to the observed issue.

 

Drivers encountering the affected condition will immediately notice compromised pedal performance. Additionally, if the condition occurs while the driver is applying the brake pedal, they will receive both audible and visual alerts indicating that both pedals are being pressed. It's noted that pressing the brake pedal will cut drive torque, bringing the vehicle to a stop as intended.

 

Also Read: Tesla Recalls Nearly 2 Lakh Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Software Glitch

 

 

Tesla's proactive response to the issue began on March 31, 2024, following the receipt of a customer claim. Subsequent engineering assessments confirmed the presence of the issue and its impact on vehicle behaviour.

 

In response, Tesla conducted tests to characterise and recreate the issue, with findings corroborated by images associated with customer claims. Upon completing its assessment on April 12, 2024, Tesla decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles.

 Affected vehicle owners will receive replacements or reworks of the accelerator pedal assembly at no cost. 


 Written by - Ronit Agarwal

# Tesla# Tesla Cybertruck# Tesla Cybertruck recalled# Cybertruck# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

