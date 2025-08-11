Tesla Opens Second India Showroom In Delhi

Tesla has opened its second experience centre in India, following the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai on July 15. The company has now started operations in Delhi, with the new experience centre located at Worldmark in Aerocity, near the New Delhi International Airport. With the addition of the Delhi outlet, Tesla now has two operational stores in the country. However, customers across India will still have to purchase the Model Y through Tesla’s official website.

The company entered the Indian market in July with the launch of the Model Y, which is available in both Standard and Long Range versions. The former is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh while the latter comes in at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). On the WLTP cycle, the Standard variant has a claimed range of up to 500 kilometres, while the Long Range version is rated for up to 622 kilometres on a full charge.

Tesla recently installed its first Supercharger station in India, located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Situated at the P1 parking level of One BKC, the facility includes four DC fast chargers and four AC chargers. Currently, the station is compatible only with Tesla vehicles.

In addition to Mumbai, Tesla has set up a second charging station at its newly opened Delhi experience centre in Aerocity. Beyond these Superchargers, the company plans to operate three destination charging points in Noida, Saket, and Gurugram. A dedicated service centre is also expected to be launched in Gurugram.