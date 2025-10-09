Rohit Sharma Adds Tesla Model Y To His Garage

Former Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has added a new ride to his collection, a Tesla Model Y. The cricketer’s latest purchase adds to his growing lineup of luxury vehicles, which already includes models like the Lamborghini Urus SE, BMW M5, and Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV.

Also Read: Tesla Opens Second India Showroom In Delhi





Recent videos circulating on social media show the former Indian skipper behind the wheel of a Model Y in Mumbai. Sharma appears to have opted for the Quick Silver colour, which carries a premium of Rs 1.85 lakh over the standard colour option. Interestingly, the car bears the registration number 3015, which is said to represent the birth dates of his daughter and son, the same number seen on his Lamborghini Urus SE.

Also Read: Tesla Model Y First Drive Review: Long Time Coming

Tesla officially entered the Indian market earlier this year with the launch of its all-electric Model Y SUV. The car is available in two rear-wheel-drive variants – Standard Range and Long Range – priced at Rs 59.89 lakh and Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Standard Range version goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 500 km. The Long Range variant does the 0 100 kmph sprint in 5.6 seconds and has a claimed range of 622 km.

Also Read: India’s First Tesla Supercharger Goes Live In Mumbai: All You Need To Know

In India, the Model Y comes loaded with features such as a 15.4-inch central touchscreen, an 8.0-inch rear display, powered, heated, and ventilated front seats, electrically folding and heated rear seats, a 9-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, and powered air-conditioning vents for both rows. Other features include a panoramic glass roof, built-in dashcam functionality, and eight external cameras for driver assistance.

Image source