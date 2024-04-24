2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled; Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3.04 Seconds

Tesla has unveiled the 2024 Model 3 Performance, the more powerful variant of the new Model 3 sedan unveiled last year. Aside from a few cosmetic tweaks that render it a sportier appearance, the EV gets a few mechanical upgrades that aid in better performance. The vehicle also gets a more aerodynamic design than its predecessor.

The new Model 3 Performance gets a host of upgrades under the skin, which include a modified chassis with hardware such as adaptive dampers with hollow damper piston rods, multi-sectioned stabilizer bar, ultra-high strength steel springs, and stiffer suspension top mounts. The vehicle’s adaptive suspension system can be controlled via three preset modes – Standard, Sport and Track.

The Model 3 Performance can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.045 seconds

The dual-motor setup on the Model 3 Performance churns out 503 bhp and 741 Nm of torque. This helps it go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.045 seconds to achieve top speeds of up to 262 kmph. The 75 kWh battery pack on the vehicle delivers a claimed range of up to 476 km.

The vehicle gets a more aerodynamic design than its predecessor

Visually, the Model 3 Performance gets a range of styling cues that give it a sportier appearance such as a revised front bumper, DRLs, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. Tesla says that the design changes are not only focused on aesthetics, but also make it more aerodynamic, giving it up to 5 per cent reduced drag, 36 per cent lift reduction, and 55 per cent improvement in front-to-rear lift balance over its predecessor.

The car's interior gets 12-way adjustable sports seats with better cushioning

On the inside, the vehicle gets the same interior layout but features new sports seats. Tesla says that the new seats have improved cushioning and that the car has a more engaging driving position over the standard model. The seats have a 12-way power function and get both ventilation and heating.