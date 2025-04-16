Tesla Model Y Facelift (Juniper) Spied Testing In India For The First Time

The Tesla Model Y facelift, codenamed Juniper, has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time. The heavily camouflaged test mule was spotted on the Mumbai–Pune expressway. The Model Y facelift was unveiled globally earlier this year. The test mule suggests that the Model Y could be one of the models set to be launched in India. Tesla’s global line-up also comprises of the Model 3 and Model S sedans, the Model X SUV and the Cybertruck.

Also read: Tesla Model Y Facelift Revealed For China; Carries Cybertruck Influence And Improved Performance



Compared to the outgoing Model Y, the facelifted SUV borrows some design details from the Cybertruck, such as a split headlight design and full-width light bars at the front and rear. Inside, the minimalist cabin has been retained with a major change coming in the form of a larger 15.4-inch touchscreen with thinner bezels. Feature upgrades include ventilated front seats, a redesigned steering wheel, and an 8.0-inch display for the rear passengers.

Also read: Tesla Lists Openings In India For Sales, Services Staff; India Launch Soon?



Moving to the powertrains, the Model Y in the global market is offered with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, offering a range of over 550 km (WLTP) depending on the powertrain.

Also read: Tesla Cybertruck Receives Five Stars In NHTSA Crash Tests



Tesla’s India entry finally looks to be nearing fruition with the company having commenced hiring for a variety of roles in the country. The carmaker is set to start operations with dealerships in Mumbai and Delhi, though there is yet no clear plan on which models will arrive in the Indian market.

Image source