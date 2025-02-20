Tesla Cybertruck Receives Five Stars In NHTSA Crash Tests

The Tesla Cybertruck has received a five-star safety rating from the national highway traffic safety administration (NHTSA). Unveiled in 2019, the deliveries of the Cybertruck only started four years later, in December 2023. The Cybertruck was also subject to a range of electronic issues, which was resolved by software updates, and by recalls initiated by Tesla. The document from the NHTSA stated that the ratings apply to all variants of the Cybertruck.

The crash test agency awarded the vehicle a five-star rating for driver safety and a four-star rating for passenger safety. The Cybertruck also received five star ratings for frontal and side crash tests, while it scored four stars in the rollover test simulated by NHTSA. The agency reported a rollover risk of 12.40 per cent for the Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck can currently be purchased in all-wheel-drive format, with the base rear-wheel-drive variant still not offered for sale. The mid AWD variant churns out 605 bhp and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph. The 850 bhp Cyberbeast trim can do the 0-100 kmph trim in less than 3 seconds and has a top speed of 209 kmph. Equipped with a 123 kWh battery pack, the Cyberbeast trim has a claimed range of 514 km, while the mid variant has a claimed range of 547 km.