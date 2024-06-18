Dubai Police Adds The Tesla Cybertruck To Its Fleet

The Dubai Police fleet is nothing short of a petrolhead’s paradise and the Emirati law enforcement department has now added a Tesla Cybertruck to the same. The Cybertruck dawning the white and green livery looks dramatically different from the steel-grey finish we’ve seen it in so far. It is now a part of the Dubai Police’s patrol fleet as the city moves towards integrating advanced law enforcement technology.



Also read: UP.FIT Unveils World's First Tesla Cybertruck Patrol Vehicle



Dubai Police announced the Tesla Cybertruck’s induction to its fleet via a post on X. Sharing images, they captioned the post, “The Dubai Police General Command has added the Tesla Cybertruck, the modern electric car with a futuristic design, to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet.



The Dubai Police General Command has added the Tesla Cybertruck, the modern electric car with a futuristic design, to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet. pic.twitter.com/eubpvfjVbA — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 16, 2024 undefined undefined



The Cybertruck is an attention stealer wherever it goes, so it will come across as a natural fit in the Dubai Police fleet. The exotic cop cars are a tourist attraction on their own and get a lot of the shutterbugs rolling, especially in tourist areas.



Also read: Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Battery, Range, Dimensions Compared



Incidentally, the Dubai Police hinted at the Cybertruck joining its fleet as early as November 2019. The department had shared a rendition of the Tesla Cybertruck in the white and green livery complete with the Dubai Police badge. The move then generated a lot of curiosity. The Cybertruck, however, was a much-delayed project with customer deliveries only starting towards the end of 2023.



Also read: 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled; Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3.04 Seconds



The Tesla Cybertruck is offered in a variety of configurations including Cyberbeast, All-Wheel-Drive and Rear-Wheel-Drive. The top-spec variant can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 209 kmph. Power from the electric motors stands at 845 bhp and nearly 14,000 Nm of peak torque (claimed). The AWD variant makes do with 600 bhp and gets a more usable 550 km of range. The RWD variant gets a 400 km range with 3,400 kg of towing capacity. Deliveries for the latter will begin in 2025.



Apart from the Cybertruck, the Dubai Police car fleet also includes the McLaren Artura, Mercedes-AMG G63, Lamborghini Aventador, Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari FF, Bentley Continental GT Speed, Aston Martin Vantage, and more.