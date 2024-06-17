Login
UP.FIT Unveils World's First Tesla Cybertruck Patrol Vehicle

The upgrades include specialised UP.FIT Forged wheels with 18-inch pursuit-rated tyres, advanced braking systems and Starlink internet connectivity.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • UP.FIT’s Tesla Cybertruck patrol vehicle gets several upgrades over standard model
  • Can be fitted with prisoner partitions, weapon and specialty tool storage, K9 enclosures
  • Has a range of up to 547 km

UP.FIT, a firm specialising in retrofitting Tesla vehicles for fleet use, has unveiled the world's first Tesla Cybertruck designed for public safety officials. The company says that its retrofitted Cybertruck has been designed for first responders with a number of upgrades over the standard model.
 

The Cybertruck patrol vehicle comes equipped with a full suite of emergency response features, including warning lights, sirens, a PA system, upgraded radio and computer systems. These enhancements are made possible through specialised wiring and proprietary integrations as said by the company.
Tesla Cybertruck Patrol Vehicle

Further, the company also mentioned that the Cybertruck can be tailored for a variety of missions, with options for prisoner partitions, weapon and specialty tool storage, K9 enclosures, and enhanced vehicle dynamics. Additional upgrades include specialised UP.FIT Forged wheels with 18-inch pursuit-rated tyres, advanced braking systems, extreme off-road capabilities, and Starlink internet connectivity.
 

Customers can choose from three variants: Patrol, Admin, and Tactical. Each variant has a range of 547 kilometres and a rapid acceleration time from 0 to 96 kph in just 2.6 seconds. 


Tesla Cybertruck Patrol Vehicle 2

The Patrol variant, in particular, is outfitted with a siren, emergency lights, a spotlight, and a redesigned centre console packed with controls. Further they mentioned that the company has started taking orders for the Cybertruck Next-Gen Patrol, with deliveries expected to begin as early as late 2024. 
 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL 

# Tesla# Tesla Cybertruck# Cars
