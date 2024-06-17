UP.FIT Unveils World's First Tesla Cybertruck Patrol Vehicle

UP.FIT, a firm specialising in retrofitting Tesla vehicles for fleet use, has unveiled the world's first Tesla Cybertruck designed for public safety officials. The company says that its retrofitted Cybertruck has been designed for first responders with a number of upgrades over the standard model.



The Cybertruck patrol vehicle comes equipped with a full suite of emergency response features, including warning lights, sirens, a PA system, upgraded radio and computer systems. These enhancements are made possible through specialised wiring and proprietary integrations as said by the company.



Further, the company also mentioned that the Cybertruck can be tailored for a variety of missions, with options for prisoner partitions, weapon and specialty tool storage, K9 enclosures, and enhanced vehicle dynamics. Additional upgrades include specialised UP.FIT Forged wheels with 18-inch pursuit-rated tyres, advanced braking systems, extreme off-road capabilities, and Starlink internet connectivity.



Customers can choose from three variants: Patrol, Admin, and Tactical. Each variant has a range of 547 kilometres and a rapid acceleration time from 0 to 96 kph in just 2.6 seconds.





The Patrol variant, in particular, is outfitted with a siren, emergency lights, a spotlight, and a redesigned centre console packed with controls. Further they mentioned that the company has started taking orders for the Cybertruck Next-Gen Patrol, with deliveries expected to begin as early as late 2024.



