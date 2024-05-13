Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Battery, Range, Dimensions Compared

We see how Xiaomi's first-ever electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, stacks up against two popular electric sedans sold in global markets.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has already produced over 10,000 units of the SU7 for China.
  • SU7 is more powerful compared to both the Seal and the Model 3.
  • The SU7 also has the highest range, albeit on the Chinese Light Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC).

Xiaomi, which is best known for its consumer electronics division, drew global attention with the launch of its first-ever car, the all-electric Xiaomi SU7. One of the key reasons why the SU7 has attracted eyeballs is that despite being the first car from the Chinese electronics giant, it already appears to have the specifications and features to go toe-to-toe with cars from established manufacturers. But how does it compare to the BYD Seal – which was recently launched in India at a competitive price – and the Tesla Model 3, which is one of the best-selling electric cars in the world? Let's take a look.

 

Also read: BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch
 

BYD Seal Image 8

The Seal is BYD's newest EV for the Indian market and its most expensive.

 

BYD Seal vs Xiaomi SU7 vs Tesla Model 3: Dimensions

 BYD SealXiaomi SU7Tesla Model 3
Length4,800 mm4,997 mm4,720 mm
Width1,875 mm1,963 mm1,933 mm
Height1,460 mm1,455 mm1,441 mm
Wheelbase2,920 mm3,000 mm2,875 mm

 

Also read: BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range
 

Xiaomi Receives Over 75 000 Orders For SU 7 EV Within A Month Of Launch 28 Orders From Women

The Xiaomi SU7 is notably larger than the Seal and Model 3

 

The Tesla Model 3 is the most compact electric sedan of the trio though it’s the BYD Seal that is the narrowest. The SU7 dwarfs both the Seal and Model 3 in size, being almost 200 mm longer than the Seal and sitting on a Mercedes-Benz E-Class-rivalling 3,000mm wheelbase – the Seal’s wheelbase is 80 mm shorter while the Model 3 is 125 mm shorter.

In terms of design and styling, all three cars seem to share similar proportions with flowing lines and four-door coupe-like profiles in a bid to be aero-efficient.

 

BYD Seal vs Xiaomi SU7 vs Tesla Model 3: Powertrains

 

 BYD SealXiaomi SU7Tesla Model 3
Power150 kW / 230 kW / 390 kW220 kW / 495 kW208 kW / 366 kW / 461 kW
Torque310 Nm / 360 Nm / 670 Nm400 Nm / 838 Nm420 Nm / 493 Nm / 741 Nm
Battery Pack61.44 kWh / 82.56 kWh73.6 kWh / 94.3 kWh / 101 kWh60 kWh / 78.1 kWh
Range510 km – 650 km700 km – 830 km511 km – 628 km

 

Also read: Xiaomi Rolls Out 10,000th SU7 Electric Sedan
 

Moving to the powertrain, it’s the new Xiaomi SU7 that offers the widest choice of battery packs. Entry-level models are offered with a 73.6 kWh unit while the range-topping model packs in a massive 101 kWh unit. The Xiaomi is also the most powerful model here with the top-spec SU7 Max developing a combined 495 kW and 838 Nm of torque from its dual motor set-up, with the 0-100 kmph sprint dusted in a claimed 2.78 seconds. The Tesla comes a relatively close second with the new Model 3 Performance developing a cumulative 461 kW and 741 Nm giving it a 0-100 kmph sprint time of a claimed 3.04 seconds.

 

2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3 04 Seconds Has 476 km Range 3

Model 3 is the smallest of the lot though the new Performance variant packs a punch.

 

The BYD is the least powerful sedan of the trio with the top-spec variant developing a combined 390 kW and 670 Nm. The 0-100 kmph sprint is also done in a comparatively slower 3.8 seconds.

 

Also read: 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled; Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3.04 Seconds
 

Coming to the range, it’s the Xiaomi that comes out on top on paper, with the SU7 capable of offering up to 830 km of range on a single charge. depending on the variant. The BYD offers a range of up to 650 km in rear-wheel drive spec paired with the 82.56 kWh battery while the Tesla offers the lowest range of the trio at a maximum of 628 km.

 

One however should keep in mind that as these models the range figures are based on three different testing cycles – CLTC for the SU7, NEDC for the Seal and WLTP for the Tesla.

# Xiaomi# Xiaomi EV# Xiaomi SU7# BYD Seal# Tesla Model 3# Electric cars# BYD# Tesla# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • Hyundai's new assembly plant in Nepal is also the first vehicle assembly plant in the country. Hyundai Venue will be the first model to be assembled locally.
    Hyundai India Opens Its First Car Assembly Plant In Nepal; Rolls Out First Nepal-Made Venue
  • Porsche has announced the completion of development for the first road-going 911 hybrid model set to debut at the end of this month.
    Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut On May 28
  • Originally unveiled in May 2022, the range-topping iQube ST has finally gone on sale; costs Rs 40,000 more than the iQube S.
    TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants
  • Prices for the two custom accessory packages offered by Maruti Suzuki for the new Swift -- Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadster -- start at Rs 29,500.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Prices Of Official Accessories Revealed
  • The design patent for the Royal Enfield Bobber 350 is now out and it gives us a clearer picture as to how the motorcycle might look like and what we know about it so far.
    Royal Enfield Bobber 350; What We Know So Far
  • It is no secret that the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Himalayan 450 platform will be RE’s next model launch. Recently, the production ready model of the Guerrilla 450 was spied testing.
    Production Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spied Testing
  • Bajaj will provide over 1,000 electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery to Flipkart over the next two years.
    Bajaj Auto And Flipkart Partner For Last-Mile Deliveries With Electric Three-Wheelers
  • Carlos Sainz Sr with Nani Roma will be two of the four drivers to represent Ford at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia next year.
    Ford Signs Reigning Champion Carlos Sainz Sr To Lead Its Dakar Rally Program In 2025
  • The petrol Nexon is offered in a new Smart(O) variant while the diesel engine option is now available from the Smart+ trim.
    Tata Nexon Gets New Entry Variants; Prices Now Start From Rs. 7.99 Lakh
  • The hypercar launch coincides with Red Bull Racing's 20th anniversary, marking two decades of Formula 1 success
    Red Bull RB17 Hypercar To Debut On July 12 At Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024
  • Xiaomi took a little over a month to reach this production milestone.
    Xiaomi Rolls Out 10,000th SU7 Electric Sedan
  • Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun stated 79 per cent of the car’s owners regularly use Xiaomi Pilot, the car’s autonomous driving function.
    Xiaomi Receives Over 75,000 Orders For SU7 EV Within A Month Of Launch; 28% Orders From Women
  • Singer Katy Perry is the latest celebrity owner of the new Tesla Cybertruck. The pop star also thanked Elon Musk on social media for the delivery.
    Pop Star Katy Perry Gets The New Tesla Cybertruck
  • The Performance variant of the Tesla Model 3 makes more power than its predecessor, going from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.045 seconds
    2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled; Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3.04 Seconds
  • The recall was initiated for MY24 Cybertrucks which were manufactured between November 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024.
    Tesla Recalls All Units Of The Cybertruck Due to Potential Accelerator Pedal Issue
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Battery, Range, Dimensions Compared
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved