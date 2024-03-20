Login
BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch

Built to rival the Tesla Model 3 in global markets, the BYD Seal, in AWD form, has a total power output of 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BYD Seal was launched in India on March 5, with bookings being opened earlier in February.
  • Available in three versions, with prices ranging from Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The Seal is shipped to India as a full import, and has no direct rivals at present.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) has revealed it has already received over 500 orders for its latest offering in India, the BYD Seal, within two weeks of its market introduction. Launched on March 5, the Seal is a full import, and is offered in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance with prices ranging from Rs 41 lakh up to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom). At Its current price, the Seal is practically unrivalled in the Indian market. It is also currently in the running for the 2024 World Car of the Year title, being shortlisted as one of the three finalists.

 

Also Read: BYD Seal To Be Offered With Single- And Dual-Motor (AWD) Options In India
 

BYD Seal was launched in India on March 5. 

 

Commenting on the growing demand for the Seal, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, BYD India, said, “We are confident of our product, of our pricing and are pleased to see the response it has generated in the market. We did hit the 200 bookings mark soon after launch, within 15 days, we have registered 500 bookings. It goes to show that Indian customers are keen on competitively priced and stylish solutions for sustainable motoring.”

 

Designed to take on the Tesla Model 3 overseas, the BYD Seal is a four-door coupe-style sedan that measures 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, with a wheelbase spanning 2,920 mm. It has a 400-litre boot and 53 litres of storage under the bonnet. The Seal is built on BYD's e-platform 3.0, which also underpins other BYD models including the Atto 3 SUV and Dolphin hatchback. Distinguishing itself from other BYD offerings, the Seal adopts an 800V electrical architecture platform, much like other low-slung four-door EVs such as the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.

 

Also Read: BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings

 

Prices range from Rs 41 lakh up to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The Seal is available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. The sedan gets two-rear wheel drive options – 201 bhp and 310 Nm variant in the base Dynamic variant (61.4 kWh battery) or a more powerful 308 bhp and 360 Nm in the Premium trim (82.5 kWh battery). The top-spec Performance trim pairs the larger battery with a dual-motor setup pushing out a combined 523 bhp and 670 Nm and also packs adaptive dampers.
 

The Seal can be charged at up to 7 kW (AC), and boasts DC fast-charging capabilities of up to 150 kW, enabling the battery to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 37 minutes when plugged into an ultra-fast charger.

 

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on March 20, 2024

