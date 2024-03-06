BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings

BYD India, which recently launched its third electric vehicle, the BYD Seal, has announced receiving 200 bookings for the new EV. Given the segment, and the fact that it’s an electric sedan, the response received for the BYD Seal is certainly impressive, and one big reason for that is its attractive price tag. Offered in three variants – Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, the new BYD Seal is priced between Rs. 41 lakh and Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Additionally, BYD India has also announced a bunch of offers for those booking the BYD SEAL by March 31, 2024. These include – a 7 kW home charger and installation service, a 3 kW portable charging box, a BYD SEAL VTOL (Vehicle to Load) mobile power supply unit, 6 years of roadside assistance, and one complimentary inspection service. BYD says it aims to make its sales and service network cover 90 per cent of the market.

BYD India says the bookings showcase India’s strong appetite for luxurious and high-performance electric vehicles

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India said, “We are overwhelmed by the incredible response from customers in India. This demonstrates the growing appetite for luxurious and high-performance electric vehicles in India. We are committed to meeting the increasing demand for electric mobility and providing our customers with an unparalleled driving experience through our innovative and cutting-edge technologies in the BYD SEAL. With our range of MPV, SUV and Sedan, today we aim to provide customers complete access to our portfolio here in India."

The BYD Seal also comes with two battery pack options – a 61.44 kWh and an 82.56 kWh battery pack

The BYD Seal features Cell to Body (CTB) and intelligence Torque Adaption Control (iTAC) technologies and is based on cutting-edge e-Platform 3.0. The electric sedan is offered in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options. The all-wheel drive model also packs in adaptive dampers. The BYD Seal also comes with two battery pack options – a 61.44 kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 510 km and an 82.56 kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 650 km on the RWD and 580 km on the AWD model (NEDC figures). While the standard model supports 110 kW DC fast charging, the extended-range models meanwhile support up to 150 kW DC fast charging.

As with the Atto 3, here too the touchscreen can be rotated between a portrait and landscape orientation

In terms of features, the new BYD Seal gets nine airbags, traction control, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered driver and co-driver seat, heated and ventilated seats, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and dual-zone climate control, as standard. Higher variants additionally get a head-up display, a torque vectoring system, memory functions for the door mirrors, driver seat memory and faster charging support. ADAS functions on board include lane departure warning and prevention, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, collision warning system, cross traffic alert, emergency braking and blind spot assist.

Globally, the BYD Seal rivals the likes of the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3. However, in India, depending on the variant, the Seal is around Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 32 lakh cheaper than the i4. And since Tesla is not sold in India, the BYD Seal doesn’t have any direct rivals.