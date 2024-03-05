BYD Seal Electric Sedan Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 41.00 Lakh

BYD Auto India has expanded its passenger vehicle portfolio in India with the launch of the new Seal electric sedan. The Seal is offered in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance with prices ranging from Rs 41.00 lakh up to Rs 53.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Based on the same platform as the Atto 3 SUV, the Seal takes the form of a sleek and low-slung four-door coupe. The sedan measures 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, with a wheelbase spanning 2,920 mm.

Moving to the cabin, the Seal features a digital heavy layout on the dashboard with a pair of free-standing screens for the infotainment and the digital instrument cluster. As with the Atto 3, here too the touchscreen can be rotated between a portrait and landscape orientation.

Continuing with the features, the Seal packs in standard features such as nine airbags, traction control, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered driver and co-driver seat, heated and ventilated seats, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and dual-zone climate control. Higher variants get additions such as a heads-up display, a torque vectoring system, memory functions for the door mirrors, driver seat memory and faster charging support.

ADAS functions on board include lane departure warning and prevention, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, collision warning system, cross traffic alert and emergency braking and blind spot assist.

On the powertrain front, the Seal is available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. The sedan will be offered with two-rear wheel drive options – a 201 bhp and 310 Nm variant in the base Dynamic variant or a more powerful 308 bhp and 360 Nm in the Premium trim. The top-spec Performance trim features an all-wheel drive powertrain pushing out a combined 523 bhp and 670 Nm. The all-wheel drive model also packs in adaptive dampers.

The standard range variant packs in a 61.44 kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 510 km while the more powerful variant and AWD models pack in a larger 82.56 kWh battery offering up to 650 km of range on the RWD and 580 km on the AWD model (NEDC figures). Coming to charging, all variants support up to 7 kW AC fast charging with the base variants supporting up to 110 kW DC fast charging. The extended-range models meanwhile support up to 150 kW DC fast charging.