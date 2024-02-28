Login

BYD Seal Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on February 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BYD Seal to launch in India on March 5
  • To go on sale with single and dual-motor powertrain options
  • Company announces contest to watch a game at the UEFA Euro 2024

BYD India has opened bookings for its upcoming Seal electric sedan ahead of its market launch on March 5, 2024. The all-electric sedan was first showcased to the Indian audience in 2023 at the Delhi Auto Expo with a launch expected in October. The Seal is the third body style to be offered by BYD in India after the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV and is also set to be the company’s priciest model yet.

 

Also read: BYD Seal To Be Offered With Single- And Dual-Motor (AWD) Options In India
 

A rival to the likes of the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3 in global markets, the BYD Seal is a four-door coupe-style sedan measuring 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, with a wheelbase spanning 2,920 mm. It sits on BYD's e-platform 3.0, which also underpins the brand’s Atto 3 SUV.

 

Also Read: BYD Overtakes Tesla As World’s Top-Selling EV Maker In Q4 2023


 

The Seal will be launched in India in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive spec with both variants featuring a large 82.4 kWh battery pack. The rear-wheel-drive model will develop 308 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque and offer up to 570 km of range (WLTP) on a single charge. The all-wheel drive variant sees the addition of an electric motor to the front axle bumping up power to 523 bhp and 670 Nm though range is reduced to 520 km (WLTP).

 

Also read: BYD Seal EV India Launch On March 5; Set To Be Priciest BYD Yet
 

The Seal is built on an 800V architecture similar to some high-end EVs such as the Taycan and supports up to 150 kW DC fast charging aside from up to 7 kW AC charging.

The BYD Seal is set to go on sale in India via the CBU route and will sit above the Atto 3 in the brand’s model lineup. Expect prices for the EV to start under Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) with the all-wheel drive variant likely to exceed the mark.

 

Along with opening bookings, BYD has also announced a contest allowing customers booking the Seal to witness a match at the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024. Customers booking the EV before April 30 will stand a chance to participate in a contest with a chance to win complimentary match tickets and flight tickets to the host city. Winners of the competition will be announced in May 2024.

