BYD Seal EV India Launch On March 5; Set To Be Priciest BYD Yet
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 15, 2024
Highlights
- Build Your Dreams (BYD) to launch its third model in India, the Seal, on March 5, 2024.
- Four-door coupe-style sedan is equipped with BYD’s proprietary ‘Blade’ LFP battery.
- Expected to be priced upwards of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Well over a year after it was first showcased here, the BYD Seal is finally set for its India launch. The all-electric four-door from Build Your Dreams will go on sale in India on March 5, 2024. It made its India debut early in 2023, when it was showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo, and was originally slated to be launched in October 2023. As reported by carandbike last year, prevailing geopolitical tensions between India and China meant BYD’s ambitious plans to set up a mega factory here were scuppered, which inevitably ended up delaying the Seal’s India launch.
Also Read: BYD Yuan Up Electric SUV Pictures Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
Designed as a rival to the likes of the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal is a four-door coupe-style sedan that measures 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, with a wheelbase spanning 2,920 mm. It has a 400-litre boot, and 53 litres of storage under the bonnet. The Seal is built on BYD's e-platform 3.0, which also underpins other BYD models including the Atto 3 SUV and Dolphin hatchback. Distinguishing itself from other BYD offerings, the Seal adopts an 800V electrical architecture platform, much like other low-slung four-door EVs such as the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.
The Seal secured five stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests.
Abroad, the Seal is offered in three versions. The lineup starts with the rear-wheel-drive variant, fitted with a single electric motor generating a peak 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 7.5 seconds, it packs a 61.4 kWh ‘Blade’ lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a range of up to 460 km.
Second comes the Extended Range trim, also equipped with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup but with enhanced power and battery capacity. Here, the electric motor churns out 308 bhp and 360 Nm, complemented by an 82.5 kWh LFP battery, delivering a range of up to 570 km. At the top of the lineup sits the Performance AWD variant, equipped with a dual-motor powertrain. Combining a 215 bhp and 310 Nm front motor with a 308 bhp and 360 Nm rear unit, it achieves an impressive total output of 523 bhp and 670 Nm. Carrying an 82.5 kWh battery, this version has a range of up to 520 km.
Also Read: BYD Overtakes Tesla As World’s Top-Selling EV Maker In Q4 2023
The entry-level Seal supports AC charging at up to 7 kW and DC fast-charging at up to 110 kW. Meanwhile, both the Premium ER and Performance AWD variants also feature 7 kW AC charging and boast DC fast-charging capabilities of up to 150 kW, enabling the battery to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 37 minutes.
In India, the Seal will likely end up being the priciest BYD offering yet. Expect the Seal to cost upwards of Rs 50 lakh, with the top-spec Performance AWD variant potentially costing a good chunk more, possibly inching closer to the BMW i4’s price of Rs 72.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
