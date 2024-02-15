Login

BYD Seal EV India Launch On March 5; Set To Be Priciest BYD Yet

Built as a rival to the likes of the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal, in dual-motor guise, has a power output in excess of 500 bhp.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Build Your Dreams (BYD) to launch its third model in India, the Seal, on March 5, 2024.
  • Four-door coupe-style sedan is equipped with BYD’s proprietary ‘Blade’ LFP battery.
  • Expected to be priced upwards of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Well over a year after it was first showcased here, the BYD Seal is finally set for its India launch. The all-electric four-door from Build Your Dreams will go on sale in India on March 5, 2024. It made its India debut early in 2023, when it was showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo, and was originally slated to be launched in October 2023. As reported by carandbike last year, prevailing geopolitical tensions between India and China meant BYD’s ambitious plans to set up a mega factory here were scuppered, which inevitably ended up delaying the Seal’s India launch.

 

Also Read: BYD Yuan Up Electric SUV Pictures Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

 

Designed as a rival to the likes of the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal is a four-door coupe-style sedan that measures 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, with a wheelbase spanning 2,920 mm. It has a 400-litre boot, and 53 litres of storage under the bonnet. The Seal is built on BYD's e-platform 3.0, which also underpins other BYD models including the Atto 3 SUV and Dolphin hatchback. Distinguishing itself from other BYD offerings, the Seal adopts an 800V electrical architecture platform, much like other low-slung four-door EVs such as the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.

 

The Seal secured five stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests.

 

Abroad, the Seal is offered in three versions. The lineup starts with the rear-wheel-drive variant, fitted with a single electric motor generating a peak 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 7.5 seconds, it packs a 61.4 kWh ‘Blade’ lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a range of up to 460 km.

 

Second comes the Extended Range trim, also equipped with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup but with enhanced power and battery capacity. Here, the electric motor churns out 308 bhp and 360 Nm, complemented by an 82.5 kWh LFP battery, delivering a range of up to 570 km. At the top of the lineup sits the Performance AWD variant, equipped with a dual-motor powertrain. Combining a 215 bhp and 310 Nm front motor with a 308 bhp and 360 Nm rear unit, it achieves an impressive total output of 523 bhp and 670 Nm. Carrying an 82.5 kWh battery, this version has a range of up to 520 km.

 

Also Read: BYD Overtakes Tesla As World’s Top-Selling EV Maker In Q4 2023

 

The entry-level Seal supports AC charging at up to 7 kW and DC fast-charging at up to 110 kW. Meanwhile, both the Premium ER and Performance AWD variants also feature 7 kW AC charging and boast DC fast-charging capabilities of up to 150 kW, enabling the battery to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 37 minutes.

 

In India, the Seal will likely end up being the priciest BYD offering yet. Expect the Seal to cost upwards of Rs 50 lakh, with the top-spec Performance AWD variant potentially costing a good chunk more, possibly inching closer to the BMW i4’s price of Rs 72.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

# BYD# BYD India# BYD Seal# Electric cars# EVs in India# EVs# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular BYD Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India
Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-16962 second ago

The carmaker has set up 11 ultra-fast charging stations, each equipped with three chargers of different capacities.

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition Revealed
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14102 second ago

Compared to the standard A 45 S, the Limited Edition features a new paint finish, unique graphics and new forged wheels. The Night and Aerodynamics packs are also offered as standard.

2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13240 second ago

Compared to its predecessor, the latest Audi S3 will get a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates

Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-9905 second ago

Our time with the long-term Nissan Magnite concluded with a routine visit to the service centre and this is how it went

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9065 second ago

The brand's first middleweight motorcycle is available in three variants with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car
Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7419 second ago

The new Hyundai WRC livery pays tribute to 10 years of the automaker's ‘N’ road car performance brand.

Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5880 second ago

The list of final nominees includes Red Bull Racing CTO Adrian Newey, Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger and Volvo interior design head Lisa Reeves.

Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5386 second ago

Stellantis says that select EVs in its line-up will use the SAE J3400 charging system with its upcoming vehicle charging joint venture Ionna supporting both CCS and J3400 charging standards.

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5001 second ago

With the prices of the Hero Mavrick 440 out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.

Ethiopia To Ban Petrol And Diesel Car Imports As The Country Combats Financial Struggles
Ethiopia To Ban Petrol And Diesel Car Imports As The Country Combats Financial Struggles
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-783 second ago

The decision to ban the import of petrol and diesel cars has been made to promote the adoption of EVs and reduce the use of foreign currency

Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs
Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Citing a softening of battery cell prices, Tata Motors has cut the Nexon EV’s price by up to Rs 1.20 lakh, while the Tiago EV is now up to Rs 70,000 cheaper.

2024 car&bike Awards: India’s Most Credible Auto Awards To Be Held On February 27
2024 car&bike Awards: India’s Most Credible Auto Awards To Be Held On February 27
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The 2024 car&bike Awards celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry, and it will be held on February 27.

Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV
Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

This fault can potentially lead to electric shock during service procedures and increase the risk of a fire hazard

New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

20 days ago

It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BYD Seal EV India Launch On March 5; Set To Be Priciest BYD Yet
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved