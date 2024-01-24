Login

BYD Yuan Up Electric SUV Pictures Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Named the Yuan Up in China, the SUV could make its way to other global markets in 2025.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 24, 2024

Story
  • New SUV to be positioned under the Atto 3
  • Will offer up to 400 km of range
  • Will make its global debut in the coming months

BYD is readying a new small SUV for global markets that could be positioned below the Atto 3. Named the Yuan Up in China, the new SUV is expected to make its global debut in the coming months with the model likely to be retailed outside the Chinese market as well. Details and images of the model were published online on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website.

 

Also read: BYD To Set Up First European Production Plant In Hungary
 

In terms of design, the new SUV gets a sleek-looking nose with sweptback headlamps, an enclosed grille. The lower air-dam does get a busier look with inverted U-shaped elements and sleek side vents. In profile, compared to some of the edgier designs in the industry, the BYD follows a more traditional approach. The Yuan Up features a smooth shoulder line with prominent haunches and notable use of cladding on the lower doors. Notable design touches at the rear include the full-width lightbar and the prominent skid plate on the rear bumper.

In terms of size, the new Yuan Up measures in at 4,310 mm long, 1,830 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall with a wheelbase measuring 2,620 mm. It will be offered with two powertrain options – an entry model with a 70 kW motor with higher variants offered with a more powerful 130 kW unit. There will also be two choices of battery packs offered – a 32 kWh unit and a larger 45.1 kWh unit giving it up to 400 km of range.

 

Also Read: BYD Sea Lion 07 Electric SUV Revealed

 

Reports suggest that the Yuan Up could hit global markets in 2025 and could be called the BYD Atto 2. The Atto 3 is retailed in China as the Yuan Plus so the company could also follower a similar naming scheme for global markets.

