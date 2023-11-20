Login

BYD Sea Lion 07 Electric SUV Revealed

All-new electric SUV from BYD will go on sale in international markets in 2024.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

20-Nov-23 12:39 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • New EV aimed at rivalling the Tesla Model Y
  • Measures in at longer than a Toyota Fortuner
  • Battery and electric motor specifications still under wraps

BYD has unveiled the new Sea Lion 07 electric SUV at the 2023 Guangzhou Auto Show. Set to go on sale in global markets from 2024, the Sea Lion is part of the company’s ‘Ocean’ series that also houses the Dolphin hatchback and the Seal electric sedan. The carmaker is reportedly looking to take the fight to the Tesla Model Y with this new SUV.

 

Also read: KG Mobility Signs Agreement With BYD To Develop Electric And Hybrid Vehicles
 

As per reports, the new Sea Lion 07 measures a sizeable 4830 mm long, 1925 mm wide and 1620 mm tall and sits on a 2930 mm wheelbase. To put it in perspective, this makes the electric SUV larger than some three-row SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner (4795 mm x 1855 mm x 1835 mm and a 2745 mm wheelbase).

 

Also Read: BYD Seal Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
 

In terms of design, the Sea Lion 07 follows a similar design theme as the Seal sedan with sleek lines and a coupe-like profile. The nose is characterised by angular headlamps with L-shaped extensions that house the daytime running LEDs. The bumper adds aggressiveness to the design with its prominent side vents and large central air intake. Down the sides, the SUV features flush sitting door handles, black cladding under the doors and wheel arches and a sleek roof-mounted spoiler. A second lip spoiler sits at the edge of the tailgate while the full-width tail lamps appear similar to those used on the Atto 3 and Seal sedan. A sporty rear bumper rounds out the exterior look. The interior of the SUV however remains under wraps for now.

 

 

Also read: BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
 

Coming to the platform, the new Sea Lion is underpinned by BYD latest e-platform 3.0 which integrates the battery pack into the vehicle structure and floor. This is said to help open out more space within the cabin.

Complete specifications remain under wraps though reports say that the SUV will come with both single-motor two-wheel drive and twin-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains. Expect full details to be released closer to the SUV’s launch in global markets in 2024.

