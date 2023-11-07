KG Mobility Signs Agreement With BYD To Develop Electric And Hybrid Vehicles
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
07-Nov-23 06:02 PM IST
Highlights
- KG Mobility and BYD expand strategic partnership to build EV and hybrid vehicles.
- To develop battery pack factory in Korea.
- The joint work on advanced hybrid systems will start with a hybrid Torres variant in 2025.
Korean automaker KG Mobility has signed an agreement with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD to expand their strategic partnership. This includes developing a battery pack factory in Korea and collaborating on next-generation hybrid systems.
Also Read: BYD Seal Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
The expanded collaboration aims to facilitate KG Mobility's transition towards electric and hybrid vehicles as part of its sustainable future mobility focus. KG Mobility Chairman Kwak Jae-sun and BYD Chairman Wang Chan-fu signed the agreement at BYD's headquarters.
The battery plant will supply packs for KG Mobility's Torres EVX electric SUV, its upcoming electric pickup truck, and other applicable models. BYD is known for its expertise in EV battery cells and packs. The joint work on advanced hybrid systems will start with a hybrid Torres variant in 2025 followed by plug-in hybrids.
Also Read: BYD India Partners With OHM E Logistics To Deliver 300 e6 Electric MPVs
KG Mobility recently restructured its research institute to boost capabilities for electric and hybrid vehicle development. The company views its close technical partnership with EV leader BYD as pivotal to securing sustainable growth. The existing cooperation between the firms includes the launch of the Torres EVX.
According to KG Mobility Chairman Kwak, the agreement will strengthen the company's electric vehicle lineup and facilitate a product range reorganisation centred on eco-friendly vehicles. This includes introducing a dedicated EV platform. KG Mobility aims to provide utmost safety and assurance to customers by utilising battery packs produced in-house moving forward.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12583 second ago
The motorcycles have received an updated powertrain and revised looks
-11989 second ago
The actor recently took delivery of his brand-new Maybach S580 at his residence.
-11144 second ago
Hot new JCW Countryman gets sportier looks and a revamped 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
-3539 second ago
For this first special edition road car, the primary feature is the black treatment applied to both the exterior and interior.
-3240 second ago
At the launch of the Eletre e-SUV, Lotus has confirmed that the Emira sportscar is slated to arrive in India by 2024
37 minutes ago
At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.
1 hour ago
The state government is considering prohibiting non-Delhi registered cabs from operating in or entering the national capital.
2 hours ago
The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.
2 hours ago
Lucid customers will gain access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.
3 hours ago
The tyre is designed to provide durability for drivers facing both on- and off-road conditions.
37 minutes ago
At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.
3 days ago
Gogoro says that it plans to open thousands of battery swapping stations across India in the coming years
5 days ago
Tata Motors is set to move into a new segment altogether with its ‘Avinya’ range of electric vehicles, which will utilise Jaguar Land Rover’s Electrified Modular Architecture.
6 days ago
TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.
8 days ago
The ID.7 Tourer will be manufactured alongside the ID.7 sedan in Emden