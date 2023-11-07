KG Mobility Signs Agreement With BYD To Develop Electric And Hybrid Vehicles

Korean automaker KG Mobility has signed an agreement with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD to expand their strategic partnership. This includes developing a battery pack factory in Korea and collaborating on next-generation hybrid systems.

The expanded collaboration aims to facilitate KG Mobility's transition towards electric and hybrid vehicles as part of its sustainable future mobility focus. KG Mobility Chairman Kwak Jae-sun and BYD Chairman Wang Chan-fu signed the agreement at BYD's headquarters.

The battery plant will supply packs for KG Mobility's Torres EVX electric SUV, its upcoming electric pickup truck, and other applicable models. BYD is known for its expertise in EV battery cells and packs. The joint work on advanced hybrid systems will start with a hybrid Torres variant in 2025 followed by plug-in hybrids.

KG Mobility recently restructured its research institute to boost capabilities for electric and hybrid vehicle development. The company views its close technical partnership with EV leader BYD as pivotal to securing sustainable growth. The existing cooperation between the firms includes the launch of the Torres EVX.

According to KG Mobility Chairman Kwak, the agreement will strengthen the company's electric vehicle lineup and facilitate a product range reorganisation centred on eco-friendly vehicles. This includes introducing a dedicated EV platform. KG Mobility aims to provide utmost safety and assurance to customers by utilising battery packs produced in-house moving forward.