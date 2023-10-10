BYD India Partners With OHM E Logistics To Deliver 300 e6 Electric MPVs
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
10-Oct-23 11:18 AM IST
Highlights
- BYD India will deliver 300 units of its electric MPV, the BYD e6 to OHM E Mobility
- The EV will be delivered in a phased manner over next 6 months
- The first phase of the project will see the delivery of 50 BYD e6 vehicles
BYD India has announced entering a partnership with OHM E to deliver 300 units of its all-electric MPV, the BYD e6. OHM E Logistics is a leading electric cab aggregator and cargo leasing app platform, tracking and fleet management business. The BYD e6 electric MPV will be delivered to OHM E Mobility in a phased manner over the next six months. The first phase of the project will see the delivery of 50 BYD e6 vehicles, which got flagged off in Hyderabad.
Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicles, BYD India, said, “BYD India's partnership with OHM E Logistics is a pivotal moment in our journey towards driving sustainable transportation. Delivering 300 All-New e6 electric passenger vehicles across India in the next six months is a testament to our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting electric mobility. Our journey kick-started with the delivery of 50 vehicles in Hyderabad, and we look forward to expanding our footprint and contributing to a cleaner environment.”
Also Read: BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day
Nirmal Reddy, Founder and Chairman of OHM E Logistics, said, “With the BYD All-New e6, we are excited to continue to accelerate our electric vehicle fleet operation with our shared value of sustainable energy solutions that reduce carbon emissions.” He further added, “To facilitate user-friendly access, OHM E Logistics offers its services through the OHM Electric Cabs app. This intuitive app enables passengers to book eco-friendly rides conveniently, contributing to a greener tomorrow.”
Also Read: BYD Files Trademark For Seagull Electric Hatchback In India
BYD says that this partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, as they take a substantial step forward in providing cleaner and more efficient transportation options for the residents and businesses of cities such as Delhi, Mangalore, Goa, Tirupati and many more to operate as premium fleet services.
The BYD e6 comes with a 71.7 kWh Blade Battery, delivering an impressive WLTC (Worldwide Light Vehicles Test Cycle) city range of 520 km and a combined range of 415 km on a single charge. This makes the All-New e6 India's longest-range eMPV. The electric MPV supports DC fast charging offering a 30 to 80 per cent charge in just 35 minutes.
