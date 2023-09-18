Login

BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day

Deliveries took place simultaneously across six major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and a few other cities.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

18-Sep-23 05:34 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Atto 3 electric SUV was officially launched in India in November 2022
  • This electric SUV offers a certified range of 521 km
  • It gets level 2 ADAS

Chinese car manufacturer BYD achieved a significant milestone by delivering 200 units of the Atto 3 Electric Passenger Vehicle on September 17, 2023, in India. Deliveries took place simultaneously across six major Indian cities- Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi. The Atto 3 electric SUV was launched in India by the brand in November 2022.

 

As for the powertrain, it is equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor, capable of producing 201 bhp and generating a peak torque of 310 Nm. Power is transmitted to the front wheels through a single-speed automatic transmission. This electric SUV offers a certified range of 521 km and supports DC fast charging. Charging the battery from 0 to 80 per cent can be accomplished in just 50 minutes.

 

Also Read: BYD Files Trademark For Seagull Electric Hatchback In India

 

Commenting on the event, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, our Senior VP of the Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, said, "This milestone reflects our 16 years of dedication and commitment in India and emphasises BYD India's dedication to a greener tomorrow. We are overwhelmed by the love and acceptance of our BYD ATTO 3 and are deeply thankful to our customers and partners."

 

Also Read: BYD Proposal To Invest $1 Billion In India For EV Manufacturing Faces Hurdle: Report

 

In terms of features, it has a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be rotated to provide both portrait and landscape views. Additionally, it features a digital instrument cluster and a panoramic sunroof. Moreover, in terms of safety, it comes equipped with a level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) known as BYD Dipilot, which has seven airbags, a 360-degree view monitor, and a wireless charger.

# BYD India# BYD Atto 3# BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV# BYD electric cars# BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV India# BYD Atto 3 India# BYD Sales

