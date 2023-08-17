BYD Files Trademark For Seagull Electric Hatchback In India

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has filed a trademark for its Seagull electric hatchback, hinting at its plans to bring the car to Indian shores. The Seagull was globally unveiled back in April 2023, at the Shanghai 2023 Motor Show as the smallest offering from the brand. One of the main talking points of the car back when it was revealed was its price tag of RMB 78,800 (approximately INR 9.40 lakh), making it one of cheapest vehicles available in the global market. However, this is not the first BYD trademark to be filed in recent times, as the brand also filed one for its upcoming electric SUV, the Sea Lion, in India back in December 2022.

A funky-looking hatchback, the Seagull's interior features a distinctive layout, as is the case with many other models from the brand. Abroad, the hatchback is offered with two battery options, a 30.08 kWh pack and a 38.88 kWh pack. It is powered by a synchronous motor with an output of approximately 74 bhp.

The Seagull was globally unveiled back in April 2023, as the smallest offering from the brand

BYD currently retails the Atto 3 and the e6 in India. The e6 is an MPV that is priced at Rs 29.15 lakh, whereas the Atto 3 is an SUV priced at Rs 33.5 lakh. (All prices in ex-showroom).