BYD Reveals Seagull Electric Hatchback For Chinese Markets

The electric hatchback will hit the Chinese markets at a price of RMB 78,800
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
24-Apr-23 12:54 PM IST
BYD has revealed its latest product, a funky-looking hatchback called the Seagull at the Shanghai 2023 Motor Show. The car is unique in many aspects and could come with many features like ADAS when it launches. The car is the smallest EV from BYD and will only be sold in the Chinese markets at first with the global launch to take place later. One of the main talking points about this car is its price tag, it comes at approximately RMB 78,800 (approximately 9.4 lakh rupees) and will be one of the cheapest cars to hit the global markets. 

Also Read: BYD India Partners With Evera To Accelerate e-Mobility

The car comes with a quirky, distinctive silhouette

The BYD Seagull features a quirky design that will appeal to the younger audience. The headlamps of the car feature a sharp, edgy design. The overall silhouette of the car feels very distinctive and fresh with its high roofline and rear spoiler. The rear integrated LED headlamps are also a very nice touch on the car. The interior of the car is also very ‘out of the box’ like all other BYD products. The buttons for the central console are positioned above the AC vents and the car gets a digital display as its instrument cluster. Considering the car’s low-price tag, this cabin is very well built. 

The rear of the car features integrated LED Tail lamps

While the manufacturer hasn’t revealed any official details about the car, a few leaked documents suggest that the car will come with two battery options: a 30 kWh one that produces range figures of 190 miles and another 38 kWh unit that gives out a range of 252 miles. The car will also come with two front-mounted single motors depending on the variant, one with 74bhp and the other with 100bhp. While there has not been any official data from the manufacturer regarding an Indian launch, there is a good chance that BYD might bring it here considering that the small EV space is booming in India.

BYD Cars

View All

