BYD India Partners With Evera To Accelerate e-Mobility

BYD, the EV manufacturer, has partnered with Evera, an EV Cab service based in New Delhi, to deliver 100 all-New e6. Evera, which offers app-based cab services in the national capital. It has signed one of the largest orders for electric vehicle fleet operation with BYD India.

The ceremony was attended by Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, Shrirang Joshi, National Sales Head, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, and the Co-Founders Evera, Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal, and Rajeev Tiwari.

Nimish Trivedi, CEO & Co-Founder, Evera, said, “With BYD All-New e6, we are excited to continue our electric vehicle fleet operation with our shared value of sustainable energy solutions that come together to help reduce carbon emissions. Evera is proud to associate with BYD India and is honored to be part of the Blade Battery technology that powers the future of e-mobility We are committed to putting in all efforts to reduce carbon emissions, assisting government to achieve its target of zero carbon emissions by 2070.

BYD’s All-New e6 is an electric MPV and the first model to adopt the revolutionary Ultra-Safe Blade Battery in India, equipped with 71.7 kWh Blade Battery supporting a WLTC city range of 520 km and a WLTC combined range of 415 km in a single charge. Furthermore, it supports DC fast charging allowing a charge from 30% to 80% within 35 minutes. The All-New e6 comes with a large boot space of 580 litre. BYD India has showrooms across 21 cities with 24 outlets PAN India. BYD aims to expand to 53 outlets by the end of 2023.