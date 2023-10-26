BYD Seal Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test

The BYD Seal, an electric sedan introduced in India during Auto Expo 2023, recently underwent crash testing by Euro NCAP. The results are impressive, as the Chinese-made electric sedan achieved a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

The Euro NCAP evaluation involves four key safety aspects: adult occupant protection (scoring 89 per cent), child occupant protection (scoring 87 per cent) vulnerable road users (scoring 82 per cent), and safety assist (scoring 76 per cent). In terms of crash performance, the Seal sedan received predominantly 'Good' and 'Adequate' ratings for frontal, lateral, and rear impact tests.

The BYD Seal incorporates advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including an autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system, lane support, and speed detection systems. Notably, it lacks an active bonnet and a knee airbag. Overall, the Seal demonstrated a strong performance in Euro NCAP's safety assessment.

The BYD Seal is built on BYD's new electric architecture, known as the e-platform 3.0. It offers two battery pack options: a 61.4kWh unit with a claimed range of up to 550 km and an 82.5kWh unit with a driving range of up to 700 km on a single charge. In terms of performance, the sedan boasts an impressive 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.8 seconds.