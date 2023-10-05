Login

BYD Atto 3 Secures Five-Star Rating In Green NCAP Test

The Atto 3 excelled in the Clean Air section of the assessment, earning a perfect score of 10 points
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

05-Oct-23 10:33 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Green NCAP engineers rigorously tested the BYD Atto 3 in various categories
  • Its efficient powertrain and heating system earned Atto 3 a score of 9.7 out of 10.0
  • It is built on BYD's e-Platform 3.0

The Atto 3, an all-electric SUV from the Chinese brand BYD (Build Your Dream), has achieved a five-star rating from Green NCAP, an independent programme dedicated to evaluating the environmental impact of cars in Europe. This achievement comes shortly after the brand clocked a production milestone of 5 lakh units of the Atto 3.

 

Green NCAP engineers rigorously tested the BYD Atto 3 in various categories

 

During the evaluation process, Green NCAP engineers tested the BYD Atto 3 in various categories, including energy efficiency, highway performance, and real-world on-road tests. The highest rating from Green NCAP is awarded to vehicles that not only reduce their own emissions and greenhouse gases but also operate with minimal fossil fuel or electricity consumption under real-world conditions.

 

Also Read: BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV

 

 

Impressively, Atto 3 excelled in the Clean Air section of the assessment, earning a perfect score of 10 points. Furthermore, it demonstrated low energy consumption in both cold and warm laboratory tests, achieving a rate of 18.0 kWh/100 km. The vehicle's performance in the -7-degree Celsius cold ambient test was attributed to an innovative heating concept that tackles the powertrain waste heat efficiently.

 

Its efficient powertrain and heating system earned Atto 3 a score of 9.7 out of 10.0

 

As an all-electric vehicle, the BYD Atto 3's greenhouse emissions are solely dependent on its electricity source, resulting in approximately 50–80 g CO2/km, depending on test consumption. Its efficient powertrain and heating system, combined with the relatively low CO2 emissions of the electricity mix, earned it a score of 9.7 out of 10.0 from Green NCAP.

 

Also Read: BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day

 

Built on BYD's e-Platform 3.0, the Atto 3 is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing around 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It incorporates a 60.48 kWh battery with an ARAI-claimed range of 521 km and rapid charging capability from 0 to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

 

 The brand recently delivered over 200 units of this electric SUV in a single day in India 

 

The BYD Atto 3 first made its debut in India in November 2022.  The brand recently delivered over 200 units of this electric SUV in a single day across several major Indian cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

 

