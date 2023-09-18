BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV

Chinese Automaker, BYD (Build Your Dream) stated in a social media post that it has achieved a production milestone of over 5,00,000 units for its Atto 3 electric SUV globally. The Atto 3 is the second vehicle introduced by BYD in India that was launched in November 2022. The brand recently delivered over 200 units of the electric SUV in a single day, across six Indian cities- Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

Also Read: BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day

The brand recently delivered over 200 units of the Atto 3 across six Indian cities

Built on the company’s e-Platform 3.0, the Atto 3 is equipped with a 60.48 kWh battery delivering an ARAI claimed range of 521 km and has fast charging from 0 per cent to 80 per cent in 50 minutes. The SUV features a permanent magnet synchronous motor that makes around 201 bhp and develops 310 Nm of peak torque. Its equipment list includes a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), seven airbags, 360-degree view monitor, wireless charger, a one-touch electric tailgate, an 8-speaker audio system, power seats, NFC card key, and Vehicle to Load (V2L).

Also Read: BYD Files Trademark For Seagull Electric Hatchback In India

BYD India had filed a trademark for the Seagull in August 2023

In August 2023, BYD India had filed a trademark for the smallest vehicle in its global portfolio, the Seagull hatchback, hinting that it might make its debut in India later. Alongside, the company also plans to introduce its Seal sedan in India later this year. Globally, the Seal rivals the Tesla Model 3 and on the spec sheet is rated to deliver a range of 700 km on a full charge and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.