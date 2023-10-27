BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024

The BYD Seal was among one of the show-stoppers at the Auto Expo earlier this year; a luxurious, battery-powered sedan that wowed showgoers with its striking design and promising range. The company had then said the car would be ready for launch in India by late 2023. But geopolitical tensions have meant relations between India and China aren't at their best. This has affected some key business decisions for Chinese companies trying to set up new businesses in India.

Also Read: BYD Seal Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test

In the automotive context, first it was SUV major Great Wall Motors that was refused necessary clearances to take control of the defunct Chevrolet plant near Pune, from General Motors, which has now eventually been snapped up by Hyundai. This resulted in GWM completely withdrawing from India. The company had set up an office and even had staff on payroll here.

The BYD Seal recently secured a five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.

Also Read: BYD Debuts New Fangchengbao Bao 5 Strong-Hybrid SUV

While this was a few months ago and the relations remain strained, BYD was the latest to bear the brunt as its ambitious plan to set up a mega factory in India was recently thwarted. The plant was to be a joint venture with an Indian company, arguably done to soothe the Indian government's nerves, but it didn't break the ice. This plant was to be the new driving force for BYD in India.

Also Read: BYD Proposal To Invest $1 Billion In India For EV Manufacturing Faces Hurdle: Report

While all efforts were on to get this crucial bit of business development going, the delay has affected the launch plan for the Seal. While teams in India and China are now trying to make up for lost time, it is clear the previous tentative launch date will now be pushed forward, to most likely early next year.

Also Read: BYD Files Trademark For Seagull Electric Hatchback In India

The Atto3 SUV has helped BYD build respectable volume in the Indian market.

Thankfully for BYD India, both its current models, the e6 MUV and Atto3 compact SUV, are doing reasonable numbers for the brand and keeping its network busy. For those not in the know, BYD has been in India for over a decade catering to the commercial vehicle segment. It finally started its passenger vehicles business last year with the E6 and then the Atto 3 that came this year.

Also Read: BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV

A BYD official, however, confirmed that dealers are registering queries from customers interested in the Seal. The battery-powered sedan boasts of a 0-100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds in its most potent form and has a range of up to 700 km. Overseas, the car is available with both single- and dual-motor layouts, the latter enabling all-wheel drive.

Sources tell us that BYD is targeting a price of around Rs 50 lakh for the Seal, but this will also be influenced by the spec it chooses for the Indian market. The luxury car segment has seen a slew of EV launches in the last two years. While most action has unfolded in the Rs 1 crore and above category, of late, brands such as Volvo and BMW are also targeting the sub-Rs 1 crore market. The response to the sleek Kia EV6 must bode well, with the Seal not being an SUV body style which seems to be a safer bet for new launches. It won't be surprising to see another, bigger SUV from BYD soon after the Seal arrives.