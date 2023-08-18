BYD Debuts New Fangchengbao Bao 5 Strong-Hybrid SUV

BYD has unveiled the first SUV under its latest automotive sub-brand Fangchengbao. Called the Bao 5, the new SUV features a retro-inspired boxy and upright design and is underpinned by a new Dual Mode Off-road (DMO) platform that supports hybrid technology. The carmaker calls the new Bao 5 a “super hybrid off-road SUV” balancing strong hybrid technology with off-road capability.

Starting with the platform itself, the company says the new DMO architecture fuses BYD’s Blade Battery pack and a high-strength steel frame – it is a ladder-frame platform. The company says that this allows the company to keep the SUV’s weight in check while also ensuring the safety of the battery pack while off-roading. Speaking of off-road hardware, the DMO platform can support up to 3 locking differentials as well as low-range. Adding to this is independent double wishbone suspension at the front and rear as well as a hydraulic body control system.

Coming to the Bao 5, the large SUV sticks to a traditional design with boxy and upright proportions, prominent squared-out wheel arches and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The nose features a more high-tech take on classic rectangular headlamps with twin segmented LED lightbars spanning the fascia. The rear design is more traditional with vertical tail-lights, a side-opening tailgate and a chunky bumper.

Coming to the powertrain, the SUV features a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with two electric motors with over 500 kW on tap. The electric motors are paired with a 30 kWh battery pack giving it an EV-only range of up to 125 km.

BYD also showcased two additional SUV concepts at the debut of Fangchengbao’s first SUV – the similarly boxy-styled Bao 8 or Super 8.