Nissan's Duster-Based SUV Spied On Test In India For The First Time

The C-segment SUV, which is expected to go on sale in India in 2026, will be locally produced by the company.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Could be called the Terrano upon launch.
  • Design to be notably different from the Duster.
  • Will be offered with a petrol engine at launch.

Nissan’s derivative of the upcoming Renault Duster SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time. The C-segment SUV, which is expected to go on sale in 2026, will be an addition to Nissan’s line of locally made products, which currently only includes one model. The company has however, confirmed that the SUV will not be offered with a diesel powertrain, due to falling demand and tightening emissions regulations. While Nissan hasn’t confirmed a name, there is a possibility the company could revive the Terrano nameplate for this model. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 8.31 Lakh

undefined

The spy shots, while featuring a fully-camouflaged unit, do show us a few aspects of the SUV. While the silhouette is largely similar to the Duster, the SUV is expected to feature a range of new styling cues to better differentiate it from its sister car. The headlights for instance, will be all-new units, with horizontal daytime-running-lamps, in addition to the grille, which will feature horizontal slats. The rear however, while camouflaged did seem to feature similar lighting as the Duster sold overseas. 

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Secures Five Stars In Second Round Of Global NCAP Crash Tests
 

The Nissan SUV is expected to be offered with a petrol engine option at launch. During a previous interaction, Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo had confirmed to carandbike that the Alliance is evaluating alternative powertrain options for its upcoming new C-segment SUVs, which will also include a seven-seat model. The companies have previously stated they are working on CNG as well as ethanol powertrains for future products, although, it remains to be seen if those options will be introduced on the upcoming SUVs.


